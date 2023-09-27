The NPP must exercise caution

Opinions of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Columnist: Robert Dambo

Alan’s decision to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and go independent in the 2024 elections is a dent in the current leadership of the party and a self-inflicted predicament occasioned by self-seeking people who have bloated egos.



The alacrity with which the national executives accepted his decision to exit the November 4 presidential primaries is startling and unconscionable.



The NPP didn’t exercise leadership after the contest to select the top 5 for the November 4 elections.



The party needed to Marshall forces by assembling their top echelons and staunch stalwarts with nobility to meet and have thorough and thought-provoking discussions with Alan to avoid a possible split.



They were aware but didn’t do much to sit the man down, proffer future opportunities he stood to benefit if he stood with the party, and also justifiably coerce him to abandon any attempt to leave the party.



There’s evidence of leadership in times of crisis but leadership is lacking in this current situation of the New patriotic party.



The NPP is facing apathy due to their inability to satisfy all their party people on top of the glaring 8-year ritual of political party rule and power changes, at the time they are loud and clamoring to break the 8.



The party is in crisis because of the economic malaise we are experiencing as a country and this cannot be the time the party’s woes must be added to the already struggling government.



I have no doubt Dr. Bawumia represents the present and the future of the NPP even if he doesn’t win the 2024 elections but if they do not manage their current impasse, they may end up breaking their party instead of the 8.



I have read with disdain the mockery, unjustified and unwarranted thesis, analysis, and poverty of thought even with his logo depicting the butterfly without interrogating the message of GTP he preached yesterday.



To win elections in Ghana is 50+1 and he being the one standing alone is an indication of power and weight in his own right.



The NPP is experiencing a political quandary of stupendous insanity and absolutely no one can be extricated.