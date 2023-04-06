The NPP government must take responsibility for failing to deliver on promises and apologise to Ghanaians for such an abysmal performance

Opinions of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Columnist: Jerry Kwaku Asiedu

As a concerned citizen of Ghana, I am deeply troubled by the performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over the past six years. When they were elected into power in 2017, they promised to transform Ghana's economy and improve the lives of Ghanaians. However, it is clear that they have failed to deliver on their promises.



The economy has not grown at the rate promised, unemployment remains high, and many Ghanaians continue to struggle to make ends meet. The government's flagship policies such as the One District, One Factory (1D1F) and Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) have failed to yield the desired results.



Instead of owning up to their mistakes and taking responsibility for their poor performance, the government has resorted to blaming the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for their failures. This blame game is not only unproductive but also disingenuous.



It is time for the NPP government to stop pointing fingers and start taking action to address the challenges facing Ghana. They need to acknowledge their shortcomings and apologize to Ghanaians for failing to deliver on their promises.



As citizens of Ghana, we deserve better. We deserve a government that is accountable, transparent, and committed to improving our lives. The NPP government must take responsibility for their poor performance and apologize to Ghanaians for failing to deliver on their promises.



Furthermore, the government should focus on implementing policies that will create jobs, boost economic growth, and improve the standard of living for Ghanaians. This can be achieved through investing in local products, culture, and currency.



Ghana has a rich cultural heritage that can be harnessed to promote tourism and create jobs for the youth. The government should invest in preserving our cultural heritage and promoting it both locally and internationally.



In addition, the government should prioritise the use of local products and encourage Ghanaians to patronize made-in-Ghana goods. This will not only boost local industries but also reduce our dependence on imports.



Finally, the government should explore the possibility of introducing a local currency that will enable Ghanaians to transact business using their own currency. This will help to stabilize our economy and reduce our dependence on foreign currencies.



It is time for the NPP government to put the interests of Ghanaians first and work towards building a better Ghana for all. We deserve a government that is committed to delivering on its promises and improving our lives. Let us hold our leaders accountable and demand better from them. Together, we can build a brighter future for Ghana.