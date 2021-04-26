The NDC’s uncompleted projects are the witnesses to the failure of the NPP government

Opinions of Monday, 26 April 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

The abandoning of NDC’s uncompleted projects, including schools and hospitals, by the NPP, is one of the major failures of Nana Akufo Addo’s government.



I have said this before that in any good country that priorities are based on developments and the welfare of the common people, Akufo Addo would have been forced to step down.



I think this is exactly what happened in the 2020 general elections, leading to the rigging of the election by the Electoral Commission’s boss, Jean Mensah. Nana Akufo-Addo knows he lost the presidential race, he can't lie to God about that.



Ghanaians must allow the holy bible and the Koran to play major roles in their lives if they claim to be pure Christians and Muslims because the lies, deceptions, tribalism, nepotism, and hypocrisy, are taking their toll on Ghana equally like the impact of corruption.



By 2019, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assisted Ghana 19 times. However, the country was facing extreme difficulties in developments, under the NPP government because Nana Akufo Addo, did not present any serious developmental plans for the country.



He was eager to be president without first planning what to do if he wins. This is one of the reasons; he shocked the world with the Cathedral project. Meanwhile, it is on the lips of the NPP government that Mahama has ruined the economy.



The NPP government finds its comfort by putting blames on John Mahama and wouldn't accept any responsibility for incompetency.



Financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund or foreign loans should have been less for a developing country like Ghana since the country has rich natural resources that can be used to develop the country but poor performance pushed Nana Akufo Addo to become addicted to borrowing from foreign countries.



He said it himself that “every country borrows,” yes, that’s true but every intelligent leader who thinks of the progress of the country and people, would never abandon uncompleted projects because they were started by an opposition party.



The uncompleted schools and hospitals are for Ghana not for the NDC party and also the money invested in those projects is from the coffers of the Ghana government, not for the NDC.



Since Akufo Addo is a man full of hate, hypocrisy, and jealousy over the achievements of John Mahama, he abandoned those projects, with the foolish pride of building his own to outwit John Mahama, unfortunately, he failed.



His unrealistic and selfishness have taken Ghana into a critical economic and political mess, surprisingly, many Ghanaians are unrealistic too, to admit that Nana Akufo Addo made a very serious error by neglecting those uncompleted projects.



I wrote an article, published by ModernGhana news, pleading and humbly requesting the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, to persuade Nana Akufo Addo to take over the uncompleted projects. Nothing profitable came out of my article.



If Akufo Addo had taken over the uncompleted projects, some of them might have been useful today in this time of coronavirus crisis, as well as to accommodate the students enjoying the implementation of the free education.



At the same time, there will be enough money in the government's coffers to use for other developmental purposes.



Ghana’s famous late comedian, the great Bob Cole, sang - “Edwen de ere ye me, inyim de ere ye wara wuhu,” – The evil people do always comes back to hurt them.



Till now, the NPP can’t admit that they have failed Ghana woefully, instead, the government under Nana Akufo Addo and frustrated NPP members keep pouring insults on Mahama, accusing him of ruining the economy.



But this is false propaganda because Mahama performed extremely better in his first four years than Akufo Addo by far, above all, the latter promised to fight corruption but he was or probably could be the most corrupt Ghanaian president ever in Ghana’s political history.



God only knows the agony and hardships Ghanaians will face amidst the current severe political and economic crisis before his time is up because his first four years have been wasteful.



It will be recalled that on Monday, October 21, 2019, the editor of Ghanaweb, published an article by this writer, Joel Savage, entitled “Akufo Addo had thought being president in Ghana is very easy.”



In that particular article, I emphasized that “It is very likely that Nana Akufo Addo initially thought it's as simple as reciting A B C D, to be the president of a country."



"Like spectators watching a football match, they keep attacking and criticizing the players, until they swallow their pride in shame when they are given the opportunity on the field to play a match."



"I believe by now the New Patriotic Party's leader, Nana Akufo Addo, has realized that politics attract cheap talks than action.”



One doesn’t need to be a political or economic analyst, to know if a country is heading in the wrong direction or not. I knew Akufo Addo will fail Ghana because his actions and utterances are more deceiving than acknowledging him as a great leader.



According to Dr. Nii Kwaku Sowah, the Chairman of the Economic Policy for National Development Planning Commission, during a forum in Accra in 2019, Ghana loses 25 million dollars yearly to uncompleted and abandoned projects such as schools, hospitals, factories, and roads.”



Dr. Nii Kwaku Sowah’s statement confirms the harm Nana Akufo Addo has done to Ghana by wastefully draining the country’s resources. It also confirms the reason the NPP government has incurred a huge debt on the country.



The fact that we have bad people in Ghana and outside the country, supporting the crippling government of Akufo Addo has increased the woes of the country more than it supposes to be.



People that hate Nana Akufo Addo have their reasons, I don’t hate him but I will criticize him for his incompetence. He can’t promise Ghanaians to tackle the corruption in the country, while he is even more corrupt than John Mahama.



Ghana needs a strong, competent, and efficient leader to tackle corruption more aggressively and develop the country by constructing good roads, schools, hospitals, to cater for the needs of the people and the youth, not a jealous leader that will abandon projects to collapse a country.