The NDC must wake up to the unethical conduct of the Daily Guide newspaper and its publishers now

Opinions of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Columnist: Abu K Kansangabata

I have noted with nostalgia, the spirited attempts by the Daily Guide Newspaper to publish concocted and fabricated stories concerning the NDC all in an attempt to divert attention from the incompetent, inept, and corrupt NPP government



In recent times, this government surrogate of a media House has resorted to publishing stories purporting to be coming from deep-throat sources within the National Democratic Congress which remain unsubstantiated.



Regrettably, however, the leadership of our Party has not responded to these maliciously fabricated stories in an attempt to dispel the Daily Guide’s latent agenda of destabilizing the reorganisation agenda of the NDC in preparation to take over the reins of government in 2025.



It is pretty obvious that the Daily Guide Newspaper has an agenda to divert attention from the rot, corruption, and mismanagement that are rife in government as seen in the exposures concerning Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah as well as the loss of over Sixty Billion Ghana Cedis incurred by the Bank of Ghana and the fallout from the just-ended Special Delegates Congress of the NPP which witnessed scenes of violence, vote-buying and inducement using state resources amounting to incumbency abuse.



In order to kill these trending issues which are of concern to the average Ghanaian, the Daily Guide Newspaper throws in stories bordering on the selection of a Running Mate by the NDC ahead of the 2024 elections. As important and cardinal as the process of the selection of a Running Mate is, it is undoubtedly of enormous concern to not only members of the NDC but the majority of Ghanaians who are banging their hopes and aspirations on the NDC to salvage this country from the insensitivity and disrespect to the public by Nana Akufo Addo and his NPP government



It is therefore appropriate for the leadership of the NDC to find a convenient way of responding timely to the spurious and malicious publications of the Daily Guide Newspaper which not only seek to divert attention from the abysmal daily performance of the government but to sow seeds of discord and disunity within the NDC front.



It is abundantly clear that, the aftermath of the reorganisation process of the NDC which commenced from the branches right up to the election of the Presidential Candidate and Parliamentary Candidates as well as the recent appointment of Directors, Deputy Directors and Vice Chairman shows the readiness of the party as the strongest opposition party to wrestle power from the failed regime of Nana Akufo Addo, the reason for which Daily Guide came up with its most recent publication which ought to be condemned in the strongest possible terms.



The continuous loud silence of the party on these publications would only give some credence to the publishers who continue to cite unnamed persons within the party leadership as their source. As much as the publishers have not been able to name their source, it is still necessary for their mode of journalism to be condemned by the party to assure the rank and file of the party of the focus and direction going into the crucial elections in 2024. The DESTINY of the majority of Ghanaians lies in the hands of the NDC to assume governance in 2025 and to entrench multi-party democracy.



ABU K. KANSANGABATA

FMR. DEP. REG. MINISTER

UPPER WEST REGION

(0242387445/0208380428)