Opinions of Monday, 8 March 2021

Columnist: Class FM

The Man of God (Part 1 – His Character) - Bishop Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare. General Overseer, Perez Chapel International

There are 7 pillars that uphold every society or nation.



These are:



1. Government or politics



2. Finance or economics,



3. Education or intelligence



4. Family



5. Religion



6. Sports & entertainment



7. Media



THE MAN OF GOD: AN INTRODUCTION



1 Samuel 9:6 “And he said unto him, Behold now, there is in this city a man of God, and he is an honourable man; all that he saith cometh surely to pass: now let us go thither; peradventure he can shew us our way that we should go.”



In a time when there is so much confusion about God, the Church, and especially His servants, the words of King Saul’s servant are so striking and true even for today: the man of God is to show the people the right way to go.



In other words, if the people of God are going to prosper in their journey of life, and especially in their faith, then the role of the man of God is very key.



I am doing a four-part series on the pillar of religion and its leaders called the Clergy, the Man of the Cloth, the Pastor or the Man of God.



The Bible actually uses the term “man of God” at least 78 times, referring to at least 13 individuals, so we must pay close attention to this subject.



But, who is a true man of God?



What are his credentials?



And what are some of the Biblical guidelines we can use to both identify and respond appropriately to him?



In today’s sermon, we shall look at some of these areas.



Is Every Christian a Man of God?



Some have questioned whether there should still be men of God in the New Testament era, since every Christian has been made a king and priest unto God (Rev.1:6), and therefore reigns through Christ and is a minister.



However, there are ranks of leadership in the Church such that, the man of God is not the same in rank, authority, or function as every other Christian or disciple. Ephesians 4:11-12 And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ:



The man of God is a human gift that God gives to His Church for the equipping of the saints for the work of ministry.



He is an apostle, prophet, evangelist, pastor or teacher.



Essentially, the man of God is that high-ranking Christian leader who nurtures, directs, trains, and empowers the Christian to function in his role as king and priest, and as an able minister of Christ.



Additionally, he is often God’s linguist and voice to the nation.



Ezek. 3:17 Son of man, I have made thee a watchman unto the house of Israel: therefore hear the word at my mouth, and give them warning from me.



He must therefore warn or be the conscience of the nation.



Is. 56:10 His watchmen are blind: they are all ignorant, they are all dumb dogs, they cannot bark; sleeping, lying down, loving to slumber.



56:11 Yea, they are greedy dogs which can never have enough, and they are shepherds that cannot understand: they all look to their own way, every one for his gain, from his quarter.



Out of his mouth must come knowledge



Mal. 2:7 For the priest’s lips should keep knowledge, and they should seek the law at his mouth: for he is the messenger of the LORD of hosts.



2 Things to Note About the Man of God



1. His Origins May Be Insignificant



1 Cor. 1:27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;



Although the origin of the man may be insignificant, his work for God is not. For example:



Elisha went from being a farmer to later become an international prophet.



Esther went from being a slave to become a queen



Ruth was a foreigner, who later became the grandmother of David and great-grandmother of Jesus.



Peter, an ignorant fisherman, was made to lead Christ’s Church.



Paul went from being a chief persecutor of the Church to become one of its chief advocates



And Charles, a former bad boy, was sent to 91 nations of the world and was appointed to birth Perez Chapel International.



2. He must have certain qualities



1Tim. 3:1 ¶ This is a true saying, If a man desire the office of a bishop, he desireth a good work.



If one must have an ambition for this office, then it is not sinecure but a labourious and demanding work, a work of employment that taxes the energies.



Even in the secular workspace, certain positions require certain qualifications. In the same way, for a person to be set as a man of God, he must have certain qualifications, which we would classify into:



a. Positive Qualities



b. Negative Qualities



c. Home Qualities



d. Not a Novice



a. POSITIVE QUALITIES



1Tim. 3:2 A bishop then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, vigilant, sober, of good behaviour, given to hospitality, apt to teach;



Blameless – Faultless, irreproachable, unrebukeable.



People must not just be recruited without due regard to the qualifications laid down in holy writ.



Every profession has its ethics and the behaviour of those who work in it.



A minister is not to be chosen without regard to his character.



If a man who is to influence people to produce Christian character gives room to be reproached, then he disqualifies himself.



He must have sterling character.



“Sterling” refers to a fixed standard of purity, conforming to the highest standard.



The character of the man of God must come before his preaching and teaching.



The one behind the sermon makes the sermon weighty or light.



The minister who does not live his religion cannot lead others to do same.



The minister is a showcased epistle that others must read or see 1 Cor. 11:1 Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.



The man of God must be of unquestioned moral integrity – not found wanting by his church authorities, critics and enemies, and, above all, his own conscience.



Moral laxity makes the minister’s influence and reputation a show and superficial.



When a preacher loses his integrity, he disqualifies himself and neutralises his influence.



A blameless life is calculated to make a good impression on those outside the Church.



A dented reputation undermines your influence for good.



A minister with a reproachable character would not be courageous to reprove transgressors, so he must be blameless.



Must be the husband of one wife – the man of God must be faithful to his spouse, not have a side chick or driver’s mate, not deviate from morality in respect of marriage, whether by concubinage or polygamy. He must be free from sexual sins; fornication, adultery, homosexuality, lesbianism, pornography, bestiality and other perversions.



Must be Vigilant – tend the flock with good care against wolves.



Should be Sober and of good behaviour/discreet – he must be of sound mind, self-controlled, free from the influence of intoxicants, and be known for the cultivation of sound judgement and prudence.



He must be one in command of his desires and temper.



He must bring sound sense to all matters and must be orderly in that he loves all good rules.



He should be given to hospitality – He must be generous, hospitable and kind.



Apt to teach - he must have skill in teaching by opening the Word and making it relevant in the lives of his hearers.



He must develop mastery at handling Divine Truth.



b. NEGATIVE QUALITIES 1 Tim 3:3



1Tim. 3:3 Not given to wine, no striker, not greedy of filthy lucre; but patient, not a brawler, not covetous;



Not given to wine – he is not to be an alcoholic or drug addict nor its influence.



Must not be a striker – not quarrelsome and brawling.



Should not indulge in contentions that end in brawls or blows.



Should be Forbearing – Reasonable and gentle, allowing to suffer wrong than avenge it.



I Corinthians 6:7 NKJV “Why do you not rather accept wrong? Why do you not rather let yourselves be cheated?”



Must not be greedy of filthy lucre - Must not be a lover of money (for that is the root of all evil).



Should not be mercenary in his aims, not seeking his own things but the things of Christ.



c. DOMESTIC QUALITIES 1 Tim 3:4,5



1Tim. 3:4 One that ruleth well his own house, having his children in subjection with all gravity;



1Tim. 3:5 (For if a man know not how to rule his own house, how shall he take care of the church of God?)



He must have a well-ordered household.



He is not an ascetic but is involved in the everyday things of life.



One that ruleth well his own house, having his children in subjection with all gravity - Must be a good parent or one who lays down proper rules for his household and sees to their being carried out.



Must be firm and authoritative to govern his family (his wife, children, servants) and not slack in his rule like Eli, but be faithful as Abraham, who not only taught but also commanded his children and household to follow the Lord.



Must be gentle and yet firm to secure subjection with principles of Christian character in them.



It takes prudence, care, forethought and affection, which is reciprocated love and dependence, till maturity on the part of children.



(For if a man know not how to rule his own house, how shall he take care of the church of God?)



A well-ordered household is the test of fitness for the rule of the house of God.



The family is the lesser sphere, the Church the larger family.



d. EXPERIENTIAL QUALITIES 1 Tim 3:6



1Tim. 3:6 Not a novice, lest being lifted up with pride he fall into the condemnation of the devil.



Not a novice, lest being lifted up with pride he fall into the condemnation of the devil.



The man of God must also have experience and not be a novice.



A person is a novice not because of his youth, but because of his inexperience.



No definite age is set for appointing a pastor.



There must be some probation or apprenticeship.



They must have some knowledge in the major doctrines of the Bible so they can prevent heresy.



Novices are prone to self-elevation by virtue of the dignity of the office and giftings they may show.



This can easily lead to a clouding of his judgements which can cause him to fall like Satan did.



1Tim. 3:7 Moreover, he must have a good report of them which are without; lest he fall into reproach and the snare of the devil.



He must have a good report outside the church.



People outside the church must not question his Christian character and morality.



It is a mistake to ignore or defy the opinion of the world in matters that fall squarely within their judgement.



What we do must be acceptable to God and approved of men.



Rom. 14:16 Let not then your good be evil spoken of:



Rom. 14:18 For he that in these things serveth Christ is acceptable to God, and approved of men.



If he is to have a good report, then he must live godly in the midst of ungodliness.



Enoch, who lived before Noah, lived during a most ungodly and wicked time getting ready for the great judgement of the whole world.



Yet Enoch walked with God and was literally taken into heaven



Gen. 5:24 And Enoch walked with God: and he was not; for God took him.



Heb. 11:5 By faith Enoch was translated that he should not see death; and was not found, because God had translated him: for before his translation he had this testimony, that he pleased God.



Noah lived righteous and saved his family of only eight when the wickedness and sinfulness of man had risen as a stench before God’s nostrils Gen. 6:5 And GOD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.



CONCLUSION



The man of God is still an integral part of the work of God in the Church and in the world.



As a leader of God’s people, he must exhibit certain qualities that qualify him for his role as a man of God.



Take a second look around you, judge for yourself, and follow those whom Scripture has qualified to be true men of God.



May this generation be blessed with more men of God whom we can follow in this journey of life until Christ finally returns!