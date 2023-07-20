'The Kennedocracy': An open Letter to Ken

Opinions of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Columnist: Nana Antwi Boasiako Barimah

As a neutralist within the great kukrudite fraternity, I am naturally precipitated by a positivist charismatic pendulum.



I would be a locus classicus of a 'sour political hypocrite' if I chameleonically critique the recent diatribe of Hon. Ken Agyapong towards the touted economic prowess of the Veep.



Hon. Ken Agyapong has earned my admiration for his honest posture toward the contemporary socioeconomic climate Ghanaians find ourselves in.



It only takes a charismatic leader to exhibit what Hon Kennedy Agyapong did, and as a loud proponent for political honesty, he has overly won my heart.



Kennedocracy basically refers to a system of governance whereby the welfare of the masses takes centre stage in political decisions. The etiogenesis of this political terminology is hinged upon the unflinching love Hon. Ken Agyapong has shown to the grassroots of our great fraternity.



It only takes a transformational DNA to speak truth to those in power including political movements that one is affiliated to and that is the exact definition of Hon. Ken Agyapong. This is a tendency that is absent in most political actors which Ghanaians can easily attest to.



Hon Ken Agyapong depicts Paul Kagame's genome required for Ghana's economic emancipation.



In a nutshell, Ghana needs such political catalysts in its calculus for socioeconomic development.



Long Live Hon Ken Agyapong



Love Live the Great Kukrudu Fraternity



God Bless Our Homeland Ghana