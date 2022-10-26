'The Ken Oforiatis Syndrome'

Opinions of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Columnist: Nana Antwi Boasiako Barimah

As a scholar with extremely high affinity towards the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition, I cannot sit unconcerned when our economic fortunes as a country are astronomically being ripped apart by a singular inept individual.



We need to elevate this discourse to high intellectual echelons devoid of any political malice. It is an undeniable fact that Ghana's economy picked up its positive rhythm from 2017 until COVID-19 struck us along the way. And our economy just like any other global economy took a nosedive.



However, our situation is extremely poor compared to our compatriots considering the fact that all the macro and micro economic indicators are nothing to write home about. Nothing seem to be actually working for the good people of this country. The continuous epileptic fall of the cedi against major trading currencies is one which even pricks my heart since it has occasioned monstrous hardships across every sector of this economy.



Ken Ofori Atta has superintended over this mess and hence, he cannot extricate himself from this economic quagmire that he has singularly subjected this country into.



I seem not to understand why one person can hijack the political fortunes of the great Kukrudu fraternity and by extension the whole of Ghana while the president intransigently looks on despite the clarion calls from many Ghanaians!



Ken Ofori Atta has now metamorphosed into a whole malignant tumor which is fast festering and catalyzing the evaporation of our once positive economic outlook before global investors.



Ken Ofori Atta now possesses an outdated image and reputation which chases away potential investors and hence Ghana urgently needs a new direction in order to free its people from the shackles of poverty and frustration which have bedeviled us.



Ken Ofori Atta is an economic irritant and hence, cannot be part of our calculus for economic emancipation and recovery. He must be booted out now!



Sadly, president Akufo Addo has been fixated on his financial and economic methodology which is not yielding any positive fruit. What we need now is dynamic economic antidote which is well grounded on empiricism. And it is an uncontestable fact that Ken Ofori Atta cannot prescribe any such solutions and that's why we need a new face to spice up our financial and economic fortunes.



Ken Oforiatis is the current economic syndrome gaining prominence within the intellectual ecosystem and which connotes 'A finance minister who has completely run out of financial and economic ideas but is still at post because his cousin says so'. And this cannot be right!



It must be noted that the aforementioned syndrome has the propensity to crash the political fortunes of the great Kukrudu fraternity going into 2024 elections since his presence at the finance ministry is only nauseating and irritating.



So how come everybody including the majority caucus in parliament have all realized the ineptitudeness of Ken Ofori Atta and yet only the president sees the direct opposite! The president must act now!



In a nutshell, Ken Ofori Atta is grossly, crassly and fantastically incompetent. Period!



God Bless Our Homeland Ghana and Make Our Nation Great and Strong