The John Mahama 24 hour economy proposal: Proving the critics wrong

Opinions of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Columnist: Ps David Nii Abossey Braide

The announcement of a 24-hour economic revolutionary policy by former President John Dramani Mahama to revive Ghana's ailing economy has sparked a debate and criticism regarding its feasibility. It is important to consider various factors when evaluating the potential impact of such a policy:



Economic Challenges: Ghana's economy is facing challenges such as high unemployment rates, inflation, and a widening fiscal deficit. A 24-hour economy could potentially address some of these issues by creating job opportunities, increasing productivity, and boosting economic activity.



Industry Readiness: Assessing the readiness of different industries to operate 24/7 is crucial. Certain sectors, such as hospitality, healthcare, transportation and some critical state institutions are more suited for a 24-hour economy due to the nature of their operations. However, other industries and state institutions may require significant adjustments and infrastructure investments to support round-the-clock operations.



Infrastructure and Services: Implementing a 24-hour economy necessitates robust infrastructure and essential services, including transportation, energy supply, and security. Adequate infrastructure and services are vital to ensure the smooth functioning and sustainability of a 24-hour economy.



Stakeholder Collaboration: The success of such a policy relies on the collaboration and support of various stakeholders, including the government, private sector, workers' unions, and civil society organizations. Engaging these stakeholders is essential to address concerns, identify potential challenges, and develop strategies for successful implementation.



Monitoring and Evaluation: Establishing mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating the impact of the policy is crucial to measuring its effectiveness and making necessary adjustments. Regular assessment can help identify areas of improvement and ensure that the policy is achieving its intended goals.



The feasibility and potential success of a 24-hour economic revolutionary policy in Ghana depends on careful planning, collaboration among stakeholders, and addressing key challenges. While the implementation of a 24-hour economy has shown positive results in other countries, it is essential to consider Ghana's specific economic context and tailor the policy accordingly. Conducting thorough studies, engaging experts, and involving stakeholders in the decision-making process can help address concerns, optimize the benefits, and increase the chances of a successful implementation.



In conclusion, rather than solely criticizing the 24-hour economic revolutionary policy proposed by former President John Dramani Mahama, it is crucial for all stakeholders in Ghana to come together and rally around the policy itself. Instead of focusing on personal opinions or political affiliations, stakeholders should channel their efforts toward fashioning an implementation strategy that supports the revival of Ghana's ailing economy. By collaborating and working together, stakeholders such as the TUC of the workers' front, private sectors, and economic stakeholders can contribute their expertise and perspectives to shape the policy in a way that addresses concerns, maximizes benefits, and ensures its feasibility. It is through constructive engagement, open dialogue, and collective efforts that the potential of the 24-hour economy can be harnessed to bring about a radical economic revolution in Ghana.



Implementing a 24-Hour Economy to Address Inefficiencies in the Lands Commission

The Lands Commission plays a vital role in the processing of documents, searches, valuations, and registration of titles related to properties in Ghana. However, the commission has been plagued by delays, congestion, corruption, and a lack of efficiency. To address these issues, the implementation of a 24-hour economy can bring about significant improvements. This essay will define a 24-hour economy, highlight its benefits, provide examples of countries that have successfully introduced it, discuss the duties of the Lands Commission, and explain how the implementation of a 24-hour economy can enhance its services, boost the economy of the state, curb corruption, utilize limited space effectively, and improve the overall well-being of its workers.



Defining a 24-Hour Economy and its Benefits



A 24-hour economy refers to an economic system that operates round the clock, with businesses and services available at all hours of the day. This approach allows for increased productivity, reduced congestion, improved customer service, and enhanced economic growth. It can benefit various sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, transportation, and government services.



Examples of Countries with a 24-Hour Economy



Several countries have successfully implemented a 24-hour economy and have reaped its benefits. Here are some examples of countries that practice a 24-hour economy and how it has boosted their economies:



United States: The United States is known for its vibrant 24-hour economy, particularly in cities like New York and Las Vegas. The round-the-clock operation of businesses, such as restaurants, entertainment venues, and transportation services, has contributed to job creation, increased consumer spending, and a thriving tourism industry.



South Korea: South Korea has embraced a 24-hour economy, with many businesses operating around the clock. This has led to increased productivity and economic growth. The country's focus on technology and innovation has allowed for the development of industries such as electronics, automotive, and telecommunications, which have further boosted the economy.



Singapore: Singapore is another country that has successfully implemented a 24-hour economy. The city-state is known for its bustling nightlife, with various entertainment options available throughout the night. This has attracted tourists and boosted the hospitality industry. Additionally, Singapore's strategic location as a global financial hub has facilitated round-the-clock financial services, contributing to its economic success.



United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, has embraced a 24-hour economy to cater to its diverse population and international visitors. The city is known for its vibrant nightlife, with numerous restaurants, shopping malls, and entertainment venues operating 24/7. This has attracted tourists and boosted the hospitality, retail, and tourism sectors, contributing to the overall economy.



Japan: Japan has a strong 24-hour economy, especially in major cities like Tokyo. The country's efficient transportation system, including 24-hour train services, has facilitated round-the-clock commuting and accessibility. This has supported industries such as hospitality, retail, and entertainment, leading to economic growth and job creation.



These examples demonstrate how the implementation of a 24-hour economy can contribute to economic growth, job creation, increased consumer spending, and a thriving tourism industry. However, it's important to note that the specific impact on each country's economy may vary based on factors such as government policies, industry focus, and cultural norms.



The Lands Commission and its Duties



The Lands Commission in Ghana is responsible for the processing of documents, searches, valuations, and registration of titles related to properties. Its primary duties include:



Document Processing: Handling applications, verifying documents, and ensuring the accuracy and legality of land transactions.



Searches and Valuations: Conducting thorough searches to verify land ownership and assessing the value of properties.



Registration of Titles: Facilitating the registration process to establish legal ownership and prevent land disputes.



Implementing a 24-Hour Economy to Enhance Lands Commission Services



The implementation of a 24-hour economy can bring about significant improvements in the services provided by the Lands Commission:



1. Improved Efficiency

The introduction of a 24-hour economy in the operations of the Lands Commission can lead to improved efficiency, increased revenue generation for the state, and benefit the value chain and informal sector in the following ways:



Prompt Document Processing: Operating 24/7 will ensure that client documents are processed promptly, eliminating delays and reducing waiting times. This efficiency will enable individuals and businesses to complete land transactions in a timely manner.



Faster Searches and Valuations: With continuous operations, the Lands Commission can conduct land searches and property valuations more efficiently. This will provide stakeholders with timely information, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding land acquisition, development, and investment.



Streamlined Registration of Titles: Continuous operations will facilitate a more efficient registration process for land titles. This will reduce the time it takes for individuals and businesses to secure legal ownership, minimizing the risk of disputes and promoting a more secure land tenure system.



Increased Revenue Collection: The efficient operations of the Lands Commission will result in increased revenue collection for the state. Prompt document processing and streamlined transactions will encourage more land transactions, leading to higher tax revenues, fees, and charges associated with land transactions.



Business Expansion and Job Creation: A more efficient Lands Commission will create an enabling environment for the value chain, including real estate developers, builders, and property investors. Streamlined processes and faster land transactions will attract more investment, stimulate business expansion, and subsequently lead to job creation within the formal sector.



Encouragement of Formalization: The efficiency brought about by a 24-hour economy can encourage informal sector businesses to formalize their operations. This formalization will enhance transparency, regulatory compliance, and access to financial services, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of the informal sector.



Reduced Corruption: Implementing a 24-hour economy can help minimize corrupt practices within the Lands Commission. Continuous operations provide fewer opportunities for corruption by reducing the reliance on middlemen or "goro boys" who exploit delays in document processing. This transparency will foster a more accountable and trustworthy land administration system.



Optimized Space Utilization: The implementation of a 24-hour economy may require the Lands Commission to stagger work shifts, allowing for more effective utilization of limited space. This will reduce congestion, improve workflow, and create a better working environment for staff, leading to increased productivity.



Improved Stakeholder Confidence: A more efficient Lands Commission will instill confidence in stakeholders, including individuals, businesses, and investors. The reliable and timely services provided by the commission will create a positive perception of the land administration system, attracting more investment and stimulating economic growth.



In conclusion, the introduction of a 24-hour economy in the operations of the Lands Commission can greatly improve efficiency, enhance revenue generation for the state, and provide numerous benefits to the value chain and informal sector. By streamlining processes, reducing delays, and promoting transparency, the commission can contribute to a more vibrant and thriving land sector, ultimately driving economic development in Ghana.



2. Curbing Corruption

The implementation of a 24-hour economy in the operations of the Lands Commission can help curb corruption and reduce the influence of "goro boys" by promoting transparency, efficiency, and accountability. Additionally, it can benefit businesses dealing with the Lands Commission by creating a more conducive environment for expansion and revenue growth. Here's how:



Transparency and Accountability: Operating round the clock allows for a more transparent and accountable system within the Lands Commission. With continuous operations, there is less room for irregularities and illicit practices. This transparency discourages corrupt activities and reduces the opportunities for goro boys to exploit delays and manipulate processes for personal gain.



Streamlined Processes: The efficiency gained from a 24-hour economy enables streamlined processes within the Lands Commission. This reduces the need for intermediaries like goro boys who typically thrive on delays and complexities in the system. With faster document processing, businesses can directly engage with the commission, eliminating the need for middlemen.



Direct Access to Services: Businesses dealing with the Lands Commission can benefit from direct access to services without the involvement of goro boys. This ensures that transactions are conducted through official channels, reducing the risk of bribery and corruption. The elimination of intermediaries also means that businesses can save costs associated with paying excessive fees to goro boys.



Improved Business Environment: The implementation of a 24-hour economy in the Lands Commission creates a more conducive business environment. By reducing corruption and streamlining processes, businesses can operate with greater certainty, transparency, and predictability. This fosters confidence in the land administration system, encouraging businesses to expand their operations and invest in land-related ventures.



Expanded Revenue Potential: With a more efficient Lands Commission, businesses can benefit from faster land transactions, reduced bureaucracy, and improved access to services. This expedites business operations, allowing for timely acquisition of land for development or investment purposes. As a result, businesses can generate revenue more quickly, instead of losing potential income due to prolonged bureaucratic processes facilitated by goro boys.



Increased Tax Compliance: With a transparent and efficient system, businesses are more likely to comply with tax regulations. As revenue generation increases for businesses dealing with the Lands Commission, the state can collect higher tax revenues, contributing to the overall economic growth and development of the country.



Reduced Costs: The elimination of goro boys and the streamlining of processes can lead to cost savings for businesses. By dealing directly with the Lands Commission, businesses can avoid paying exorbitant fees to intermediaries. These cost savings can be reinvested in business expansion, job creation, and other productive activities.



Overall, the implementation of a 24-hour economy in the Lands Commission not only curbs corruption and reduces the influence of goro boys but also benefits businesses by creating a transparent, efficient, and reliable system. This fosters a conducive business environment, promotes revenue growth, and ensures that revenues that would have otherwise gone to goro boys are directed to the state, contributing to the overall development of the economy.



3.Enhanced Revenue Generation

A more efficient Lands Commission will encourage increased property transactions, leading to higher revenue for the state through taxes and fees.

The implementation of a 24-hour economy in the Lands Commission can lead to enhanced revenue generation not only within the commission itself but also throughout the value chain, thereby boosting Ghana's overall revenue generation. Here's how it can happen:



Increased Land Transactions: The continuous operations of the Lands Commission under a 24-hour economy can lead to an increase in land transactions. Prompt document processing and streamlined procedures will encourage more individuals and businesses to engage in land-related activities, such as buying, selling, and leasing. This surge in land transactions will result in higher revenue generation for the Lands Commission through taxes, fees, and charges associated with these transactions.



Expanded Real Estate Sector: The efficiency and transparency brought about by a 24-hour economy can stimulate growth in the real estate sector. With faster land acquisition processes, developers and investors can expedite their projects, leading to increased construction activities and property development. This growth in the real estate sector will generate additional revenue through property taxes, construction permits, and related fees.



Promotion of Formal Sector: The implementation of a 24-hour economy can encourage businesses operating in the informal sector to formalize their operations. The Lands Commission's efficiency and streamlined processes will make it easier for informal sector businesses to access and secure land titles. As these businesses transition to the formal sector, they become eligible for taxation, contributing to increased revenue for the government.



Boost to Supporting Industries: The enhanced operations of the Lands Commission can have a positive ripple effect on supporting industries within the value chain. These industries include surveyors, lawyers, architects, and construction companies, among others. As land transactions and real estate activities increase, these supporting industries will experience higher demand for their services, leading to increased revenue generation for them as well as the government through taxation.



Attraction of Foreign Investment: A transparent and efficient land administration system, facilitated by the 24-hour economy, can attract foreign investment in the real estate and related sectors. Foreign investors are more likely to engage in land transactions and property development when they have confidence in the system's integrity and reliability. The inflow of foreign investment will contribute to increased revenue generation for the government through taxes, job creation, and economic growth.



Reduced Revenue Leakages: The reduction of corruption and the elimination of intermediaries, such as goro boys, through the implementation of a 24-hour economy can significantly reduce revenue leakages. By conducting transactions directly with the Lands Commission, businesses will avoid paying bribes or excessive fees to intermediaries. This ensures that the full revenue potential from land transactions is retained by the government, boosting overall revenue generation.



Improved Tax Compliance: The efficiency and transparency of the Lands Commission's operations under a 24-hour economy can encourage better tax compliance from individuals and businesses. As land transactions and real estate activities become more streamlined, it becomes easier for tax authorities to track and enforce tax obligations. This increased tax compliance will contribute to enhanced revenue generation for the government.



In summary, the implementation of a 24-hour economy in the Lands Commission can lead to enhanced revenue generation not only within the commission itself but also throughout the value chain. Through increased land transactions, growth in the real estate sector, promotion of the formal sector, support for related industries, attraction of foreign investment, reduction of revenue leakages, and improved tax compliance, Ghana's overall revenue generation can be significantly boosted.



4.Job Creation:

The increased demand for services and the need for additional staff to handle the workload can lead to job creation both within the Lands Commission and in related industries.



The implementation of a 24-hour economy in the Lands Commission can lead to expanded job opportunities, not only within the commission but also throughout the value chain and the informal sector. This can help address Ghana's unemployment challenges. Here's how it can happen:



Job Creation in the Lands Commission: With the adoption of a 24-hour economy, the Lands Commission will require additional staff to accommodate the increased workload and extended operating hours. This can lead to the creation of new job positions within the commission itself, such as land administrators, surveyors, legal advisors, and support staff. These job opportunities can directly contribute to employment generation.



Growth in the Real Estate Sector: The efficiency and transparency brought about by a 24-hour economy can stimulate growth in the real estate sector. Increased land transactions and property development activities will create a demand for architects, engineers, construction workers, property managers, and other related professionals. This growth in the sector will generate job opportunities across various skill levels, from highly skilled professionals to unskilled laborers.



Supporting Industries and Services: The implementation of a 24-hour economy can also create job opportunities in supporting industries and services within the value chain. These industries include surveying firms, law firms, architectural firms, construction companies, real estate agencies, and financial institutions. The increased demand for their services will lead to the expansion of their workforce, thus generating employment opportunities.



Formalization of the Informal Sector: The efficiency and streamlined processes of the Lands Commission under a 24-hour economy can encourage businesses operating in the informal sector to formalize their operations. As businesses transition from the informal sector to the formal sector, they can access financial services, government support, and legal protections. This formalization process can lead to the creation of new jobs and income-generating opportunities for individuals previously engaged in the informal sector.



Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development: The improved business environment resulting from the implementation of a 24-hour economy can foster entrepreneurship and small business development. As the land administration processes become more transparent and efficient, individuals with innovative ideas can confidently start businesses related to land, real estate, and property development. These new ventures can create job opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers.



Multiplier Effect: The expansion of job opportunities within the Lands Commission, real estate sector, supporting industries, and the formalized informal sector can have a multiplier effect on employment. As more people gain employment, their increased purchasing power can stimulate demand in other sectors of the economy, leading to the creation of additional jobs. This positive cycle of employment generation can contribute to reducing Ghana's overall unemployment rate.



Skill Development and Training: As the job market expands in response to the 24-hour economy, there will be a need for skilled workers in various sectors. This can lead to increased demand for vocational training, skill development programs, and educational institutions offering courses related to land administration, real estate, construction, and related industries. The availability of relevant training opportunities can enhance the employability of individuals and bridge the skills gap in the job market.



In summary, the implementation of a 24-hour economy in the Lands Commission can lead to expanded job opportunities beyond the commission itself. Through job creation within the commission, growth in the real estate sector, development of supporting industries and services, formalization of the informal sector, promotion of entrepreneurship and small business development, the multiplier effect, and the emphasis on skill development and training, Ghana's unemployment challenges can be addressed. This can contribute to reducing unemployment rates and providing individuals with meaningful employment opportunities.



4.Boosting the Informal Sector:

A streamlined and efficient Lands Commission will positively impact the informal sector, as businesses that transact with the commission can expand and contribute to the reduction of Ghana's high unemployment rate.



The implementation of a 24-hour economy in the Lands Commission can have a positive impact on boosting the informal sector. Here's how it can happen:



Streamlined Processes: Under a 24-hour economy, the Lands Commission can streamline its processes and make them more efficient. This means that individuals and businesses in the informal sector, who often face challenges and delays in navigating bureaucratic procedures, can experience faster and more transparent land transactions. The simplified processes can encourage more participation from the informal sector, as it becomes easier for them to access and formalize land-related activities.



Access to Land Titles: The informal sector often faces difficulties in obtaining formal land titles, leading to uncertainty and vulnerability. The implementation of a 24-hour economy can facilitate easier access to land titles for those in the informal sector. This can provide them with legal ownership and documentation, enabling them to secure their land rights and protect their investments. Having formal land titles can also enhance their ability to access financial services and support for business expansion.



Increased Formalization: The efficiency and transparency of the Lands Commission's operations can encourage businesses in the informal sector to formalize their activities. By engaging with the commission directly, they can benefit from the streamlined processes and gain access to the formal land administration system. Formalization brings several advantages, such as legal protection, access to credit, eligibility for government support programs, and increased business opportunities.



Integration into the Value Chain: The informal sector often operates independently and may face limited market access and opportunities for growth. However, with the implementation of a 24-hour economy, the Lands Commission can facilitate greater integration of the informal sector into the broader value chain. This means that informal sector businesses can participate in land-related activities more seamlessly, collaborate with formal sector players, and take advantage of market opportunities.



Job Creation: The expansion of the informal sector can lead to increased job opportunities. As businesses in the informal sector formalize and expand their operations, they may require additional manpower to support their growth. This can create employment opportunities for individuals within the informal sector itself, contributing to poverty reduction and improved livelihoods.



Access to Support Services: The implementation of a 24-hour economy can improve access to support services for the informal sector. This includes access to legal advice, financial services, business development support, and training programs. By engaging with the formalized processes of the Lands Commission, individuals and businesses in the informal sector can benefit from a wider range of services that can facilitate their growth and success.



Increased Economic Contribution: The expansion of the informal sector, facilitated by a 24-hour economy, can lead to increased economic contribution. As more businesses formalize and grow, they can generate higher income, contribute to tax revenues, and stimulate economic activity. The informal sector can become a significant contributor to Ghana's overall economic growth and development.



In summary, the implementation of a 24-hour economy in the Lands Commission can boost the informal sector by streamlining processes, providing access to land titles, promoting formalization, integrating into the value chain, creating job opportunities, improving access to support services, and increasing the sector's economic contribution. This can lead to the empowerment and growth of the informal sector, benefiting individuals, businesses, and the overall economy of Ghana.



5.Effective Space Utilization:

The implementation of a 24-hour economy can allow for staggered work shifts, enabling the Lands Commission to utilize its limited space more effectively and reduce congestion.



The implementation of a 24-hour economy in the Lands Commission can lead to effective space utilization, helping to avoid excessive investment in office spaces and saving money for the state. Here's how it can happen:



Extended Operational Hours: By adopting a 24-hour economy, the Lands Commission can maximize the utilization of office spaces. Traditional working hours often limit the use of office spaces to a fraction of the day. However, with extended operational hours, the same office spaces can be utilized more efficiently, accommodating more staff and activities throughout the day and night.



Shift Scheduling: Implementing a shift scheduling system allows for continuous operation of the Lands Commission without the need for additional office spaces. Instead of having all staff work during regular office hours, shifts can be organized to cover different time periods, ensuring that office spaces are utilized round the clock. This allows for optimal use of existing infrastructure, minimizing the need for additional office space investment.



Shared Workspaces: The introduction of a 24-hour economy can encourage the adoption of shared workspaces within the Lands Commission. Shared workspaces, such as hot desks or flexible workstations, allow multiple employees to utilize the same space at different times. This approach optimizes the use of office space, as employees from different shifts or departments can share resources, reducing the need for individual workstations and dedicated spaces.



Remote Work and Telecommuting: The implementation of a 24-hour economy can also facilitate the adoption of remote work and telecommuting practices within the Lands Commission. With technological advancements, many tasks can be performed remotely, allowing employees to work from home or off-site locations. This reduces the demand for physical office spaces and enables more flexible and efficient use of existing infrastructure.



Efficient Office Layout and Design: In conjunction with the 24-hour economy, optimizing office layout and design can contribute to effective space utilization. Implementing open floor plans, modular furniture, and flexible partitions can maximize the use of available space. Efficient organization of workstations, meeting rooms, and common areas can ensure that office spaces are used effectively, minimizing wasted or underutilized areas.



Digitization and Automation: The digital transformation of land administration processes can significantly reduce the need for physical office spaces. By implementing digital systems and automation tools, the Lands Commission can streamline operations, reduce paperwork, and transition to a more efficient and space-saving digital environment. This eliminates the need for excessive storage spaces and physical document archives, further optimizing office space utilization.



Cost Savings: Effective space utilization resulting from the 24-hour economy can lead to substantial cost savings for the state. By avoiding the need for additional office spaces, the state can allocate resources more efficiently, redirecting funds to other priority areas. These cost savings can be utilized for infrastructure development, public services, or other initiatives that benefit the state and its citizens.



In summary, the implementation of a 24-hour economy in the Lands Commission can lead to effective space utilization by maximizing office space usage, implementing shift scheduling, adopting shared workspaces, promoting remote work, optimizing office layout and design, embracing digitization and automation, and generating cost savings for the state. These measures can help to avoid excessive investment in office spaces, ensuring that resources are used efficiently while saving money for the state.



6.Improved Worker Morale and Health:

A less congested and stressful working environment will boost worker morale, enthusiasm, and overall well-being. This, in turn, will enhance productivity and reduce absenteeism.The implementation of a 24-hour economy in the Lands Commission can have positive effects on workers' morale, health, and overall efficiency. Here's how it can contribute to these aspects:



Flexibility and Work-Life Balance: The introduction of a 24-hour economy allows for more flexible work arrangements. This flexibility can enable employees to have greater control over their work schedules, accommodating personal commitments and preferences. By having the option to choose shifts that align with their lifestyle, employees may experience improved work-life balance, leading to higher job satisfaction and boosted morale.



Reduced Commute Time: With a 24-hour economy, employees can have the flexibility to choose shifts that align with non-peak travel hours. This can significantly reduce commute time, as they can avoid rush hour traffic and crowded public transportation. A shorter commute can contribute to reduced stress levels, increased well-being, and improved overall health, leading to higher job satisfaction and better performance.



Employee Empowerment: The implementation of a 24-hour economy empowers employees by giving them more control and responsibility over their work. With extended operating hours, employees can take ownership of their assigned tasks and deadlines, leading to a sense of empowerment and autonomy. This can positively impact their engagement, motivation, and productivity.



Opportunities for Skill Development: A 24-hour economy can create opportunities for employees to develop new skills and expand their knowledge. With extended operating hours, employees may have the chance to work on different shifts, collaborate with diverse teams, and handle a variety of tasks. This exposure can enhance their skill set, increase job satisfaction, and provide opportunities for career growth.



Employee Health and Well-being: The implementation of a 24-hour economy should prioritize employee health and well-being. Providing appropriate breaks, rest periods, and ensuring a safe and comfortable work environment are crucial. Adequate lighting, ergonomic workstations, and access to healthy food options can contribute to employee well-being, reducing the risk of burnout and improving overall health.



Team Collaboration and Support: A 24-hour economy can foster increased collaboration and support among team members. With employees working on different shifts, there can be a stronger emphasis on effective communication, coordination, and knowledge sharing. This can create a sense of camaraderie and support within the workforce, boosting morale and enhancing the overall efficiency of the Lands Commission's activities.



Recognition and Rewards: Recognizing and rewarding employees' efforts and achievements is essential in maintaining high morale and motivation. Implementing a 24-hour economy should include initiatives to acknowledge and appreciate employees' dedication and performance. This can be done through recognition programs, performance-based incentives, career advancement opportunities, and other means of appreciation.



In summary, the implementation of a 24-hour economy in the Lands Commission can boost workers' morale, health, and efficiency by providing flexibility, promoting work-life balance, reducing commute time, empowering employees, offering skill development opportunities, prioritizing health and well-being, fostering team collaboration, and implementing recognition and rewards programs. These factors contribute to a positive work environment, increased job satisfaction, and enhanced overall performance in the activities of the Lands Commission.



In conclusion, implementing a 24-hour economy in the operations of the Lands Commission can address the inefficiencies and challenges it currently faces. By embracing continuous operations, the commission can provide more efficient services, contribute to economic growth, curb corruption, create job opportunities, and improve the well-being of its workers. It is crucial for the government to consider this approach, as it will result in better management of state lands, increased revenue generation, and the overall development of Ghana's economy.



The writer, Ps David Nii Abossey Braide is a former Lands Commission Member in the Greater Accra Region