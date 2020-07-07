Opinions of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Columnist: Nana Osei Boateng

The JM, JN ticket - Worth the victory or just a try?

First of all, it seals the NDCs 2020 electoral ticket and makes them battle ready for the December election.



Secondly, the choice of Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, maintains the NDCs usual decision or choice for a Fanti running mate or partner on its presidential ticket. This has been the party's position since the days of Jerry John Rawlings.Prof. Mills due to his Fanti background, went in for a Northerner(JM) but it clear that JM has decided to stick to the NDC tradition in picking a Fante.



Furthermore, per this choice, the NDC is poised to appease the swing Central Region once again for their massive rallying behind their party in 2020, which cannot be downplayed. This is because it has worked for them over the years and in recent times. Thus 2008, 2012 etc...



Next, the choice of Maame Jane should clearly tell the NPP that their main opponent,the NDC, is out now to face them squarely, particularly on the issue of Education, but not the usual "ideal" debates on economic figures, that has characterised the position of a running mate since the choice of Dr. Bawumia. This doesn't mean that they lack the experts or the interest or downplaying the economics. I'm not in anyway trying to downplay the impact of economics on a party's electoral fortune. The debates will surely go on but I believe the NDCs priority has switched. Therefore they(NPP) should tighten their belt and seal all loopholes relative to their much touted 'free education' programme because Jane has come to play the "devil's advocate".



Furthermore,the choice of Naana Opoku Agyemang will appeal for votes of especially middle class fellows in the Academia in Ghana. This stems from her previous position at UCC and her incredible performance and role played in unifying the Vice chancellors Ghana, a group which she further presided over.



Also, Nana Opoku Agyemang's choice will appease Feminist based groups in Ghana. These groups have for long pushed for such position for a female for a very long time. Therefore JM will have the 'nerve' in this critical time, to approach such groups for votes. The above notwithstanding, Prof. Jane Naana Agyemang will have a serious and a near impossible hard to be won competition in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president and the NPPs vice presidential ticket bearer in the 2020 election. I say 'hard to be won' competition because Dr. Bawumia is very vocal, intelligent, experienced, seasoned academic, who also appeals to the academia, especially the economics society. With his experience as a lecturer, deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, numerous international positions and currently vice president, I believe Professor Jane will really need to learn at an extreme turbo speed to catch up. To add to this, Dr. Bawumia has already been marketted by the NPP so he needs no introduction in the Ghanaian political arena. Citing his role in the Novel supreme court presidential petition seals it all. I seriously think that NDCs timing for choosing a 'not too popular' candidate; Jane Opoku Agyemang will really affect the party in terms of making her popular among the rank and file of their party and among discerning swing voters especially in the era of this COVID-19 with its attendant restrictions on mass campaigns.There by may make her impact less on the results of the upcoming election in December 2020. Moreover, Prof. Jane will have to face her opponents relative to her role in the cancellation of the Nursing and Teacher training allowances which has been restored by the current government. I believe that to her main opponent and the good people of Ghana, this is a stain on her white cloth. She therefore needs to advance a stronger argument or promise convincingly enough to be able to come out clean in spite of the fact that, the decision was a governmental one, she certainly cannot be left off the hook as the then supervising minister. Also, Prof. Jane will certainly be resented by the rank and file of the Teacher Unions in the country. Thus GNAT, NAGRAT and CCT for her government's 3 months salary areas payment policy. This saw several newly recruited teachers taking only 3 months salary, despite working for several years. It will certainly resurface. We are really in an interesting time. So Prof Jane and the NDC will really have a whip to crack in getting these teachers especially to give them their mandate. But I believe anything is possible in politics.



These do not in any way necessarily guarantee their(NDCs)victory or otherwise in the upcoming election. Their victory will stem from their hardwork and how they are able to get their real message to the people to counter those of the ruling NPP.



All the above and more are rife and very critical. No party, especially NPP should downplay or look down on the ability of Jana Naana.



All they should do now, is to just stick to their works and broadcast them to the good people of Ghana.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.