The Irony of Sogakope

Opinions of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Columnist: Prince Hasevi

Sometimes our imaginations may not always be right, that is the issue of our fast growing urban aesthetic city of Southern Volta. Sogakope as the capital of South Tongu District, has more prospects for the entire District, because of its cosmopolitan nature and vibrant and business growing beds.



You cannot stay in any part of the country or beyond borders of Ghana without hearing this lighthouse of city, since its formation. Its features are astonishing, whether naturally formed or humanly created, the flow of the low Volta river and its cleanliness alone attract global attention or recognition and add more credits to its unfading image.



One of the biggest hospitals is built by Catholic Church in this city, called Comboni Hospital which still serves people beyond boundaries due to the reliability of the services offered. When it comes to hospitality industry, this place is not left out of equation, from Cisnero, Holy Trinity Spa, Spa on the river, one of the best Spa in West Africa to more others.



With all the ecstasy about our city, one serious and hidden problem which has not been addressed by authorities, whether traditional, political or decentralized administration, assembly members and other opinion leaders is predictable or unpredictable water system. It seems authorities are in the boots of the Ghana Water Company Sogakope branch to decide which place to divert from or make it available, and at what time the water should be distributed.



Water availability becomes a treasure of social class or prominent locations, when one's location is measured as less with prominent structures like hotels or high level bungalows.



One question still ringing in my mind is, since the reservoir was constructed, didn't leaders estimate population growth and demand for expansion? Water is basic necessity for humanity, without it we are doomed. We cannot be surrounded with river and still be starved with water, it reveals our lack of vision, innovation, creativity and honesty to our system.



How long should we continue with this water rationing or haunting while the places with no river are enjoying non-stop water resources without agony and lamentation.



Sogakope needs regular flow of water.



Sogakope needs leaders who will speak for the masses and developmental needs of the District.



Water is life indeed, and it needs to be provided adequately, not only to superficiality or profit-making avenues for some individuals but for all and sundry.