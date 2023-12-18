The Electoral Commission of Ghana: Act not within your whims and caprices; speak to data, research, and consultation

Opinions of Monday, 18 December 2023

Columnist: Michael Botwe

Since 1992, Ghana has consolidated its democracy when it comes to elections and transitions in the governance system. The proposal by the Electoral Commission to shrink the voting period to 3 pm in Ghana could pose myriad negative consequences and dangers for its democratic processes in the country. The following are the potential pitfalls or drawbacks associated with such “wishful thinking” of the Electoral Commission.



First and foremost, shortening the casting of the voting period to 3 pm tends to limit the accessibility of the process for certain groups of people (hinterlands such as Afram Plains, etc.), those with demanding/frontline work schedules, long commutes, or other commitments. This goes a long way to disproportionately disenfranchise those who may find it challenging to cast their votes within the proposed reduced timeframe.



Additionally, truncating the voting period is a ground to suppress voter turnouts. This no data to show or speak to tends to prevent citizens who

could not reach the polling stations within the restricted proposal timeframe discouraging people from taking part in the electoral processes which can lead to representative and inclusive democracy.



Again, the proposal to fix the voting period to end at 3 pm is a potential conduit for long lines and voter fatigue. There are pick hours, and condensing the voting period could create longer lines at the polling stations. This tends to create voter fatigue, frustration, and diminished overall voting experience hence hindering future participation in elections in the country by lawful

electorate.



Moreover, the 3 pm proposal by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to end the voting will undermine the principle of inclusivity. What this implies is that democracy thrives on the canon of inclusivity that establishes many eligible citizens to use the opportunity to participate in the electoral process. So, shortening the voting period will undermine the principle that will potentially exclude certain demographics and perpetuate inequalities in representation.



Furthermore, the proposal by the Electoral Commission to reduce the voting period will impact the working population/class and students. For some work with fixed hours, shortening the voting period might pose a tremendous challenge as these individuals will find it hard to take off work and school to exercise their democratic right to cast votes.



Also, a condensed voting period will tend to create and exert additional pressure on election officials and increase the risks of electoral irregularities. The population and that of the electorates in Ghana keep surging coupled with issues on voting day. In doing so, rushed procedures and processes can comprise the accuracy of voter registration, ballot counting, and other crucial aspects that encompass the electoral processes.



Finally, a seeming proposal to limit the voting period to 3 pm will erode the public trust. So, such a proposal by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to limit the voting period will public trust in the fairness and transparency of the electoral system.



What the Electoral Commission of Ghana must know and do in contemporary

democracy:



The Electoral Commission of Ghana must exercise prudence and adhere to the canons of transparency, inclusivity, and evidence-based decision-making. The cautionary advice to the Electoral Management of Ghana is to speak to/with data, “do not act within your whims and caprices.” Do the below because we live in an era of data and evidence:



Think about data-driven decision-making.



Do rigorous stakeholder consultation and engagement.



Conduct comprehensive research before making certain proposals, not one based on

internal party elections.



Consider voter accessibility before any proposal in this manner.



Assess the operational feasibility of shortening the voting period at 3 pm.



Think about proper public awareness and education.



Think about preparedness mitigation strategies for the potential risks.