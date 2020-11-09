Opinions of Monday, 9 November 2020

Columnist: Ruth Aboagye

The Citizen Watch predicts 'one-touch' victory for President Nana Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

With less than 30 days to the general elections, the Citizen Watch is predicting a one-touch victory for the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP) government.



The Citizen Watch is very optimistic that the Nana Addo’s government would win hands down with 55.8 percent of the total votes cast base on the positive policy interventions it has introduced for the past three and half years, disclosed by Richard Danso, Convener of the group.



The Nana Addo administration has truly performed in all sectors of the economy, be it education, health, infrastructure, industrialization among others. This is a mark of a good leader, he said.



The Citizen Watch has predicted that the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), led by ex-President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Ghana Union Movement would not get less than 41.6 percent and 2.8 percent respectively of the total votes that would be cast on December 7th, 2020.



Ghanaians feel that the ex-President, John Mahama could not be trusted with his promises because he failed to meet their expectations in 2016 which led to the abysmal lost. How can Ghanaians vote for someone that they don’t have trust and confidence in his administration, he quizzed.



“What President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done within the three and half years far exceeds the expectation of many Ghanaians which would give him a resounding victory come December 7th”, he said.



“According to a survey we conducted within the 10 regional capitals, many Ghanaians are happy with the social intervention programs introduced by this government, especially the free SHS, the industrialization program which has opened up the economy, health, infrastructure among others.



President Akufo Addo fulfilled its campaign promise by providing free SHS to over1.2 million people in the country, which gave great financial relief to most parents.



Additionally, it has also established over 70 one district one factories spread across the country. This has really expanded the economy and has given meaningful jobs to many Ghanaians.



They have also constructed dams to support farming activities across the country which has made enough food available for consumption. Even within the COVID 19 pandemic, the President, through the NBSSI made available GHC1billion to support SMEs in the country, he said.



This means that, should Ghanaians vote for him in the upcoming general elections, he would deliver more beyond what he has done now for the country, he said. Aside from this great achievement, the President has continued to implement key policies giving hope and reviving the lives of many Ghanaians.

