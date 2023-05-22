The Chasm: Christianity, corruption, and governance in Ghana

Opinions of Monday, 22 May 2023

Columnist: Isaac Ofori

The connection between religion and governance in Ghana has often been assumed to be strong, given the country's Christian majority. With over 70% of Ghanaians identifying as Christians and professing their faith in one God and the teachings of the Bible, one would expect that ethical values rooted in Christianity would permeate public services and contribute to positive governance.



However, the reality falls short of this expectation, raising questions about the true impact of Christianity on Ghanaian society and governance.



Despite the significant number of Christians working in government and holding positions of power, the ethical standards within Ghana's institutions have been compromised, giving way to corruption and misconduct.



It is disheartening to witness a country where Christian principles seem to be forgotten or selectively applied, especially when it comes to serving the nation. The discrepancy between the moral standards upheld in religious settings and the actions displayed in public service raises concerns about the genuine commitment of Christian Ghanaians to living justly and serving the greater good.



One must examine the factors that contribute to the decline in moral standards among Christian Ghanaians. One significant aspect is the societal conditioning that equates material wealth with acceptance and success. This distorted perspective leads many individuals to prioritize personal gain over serving the country, perpetuating corrupt practices and undermining the principles of Christianity.



Furthermore, the disconnect between the teachings of the Bible and their application in daily life raises questions about the effectiveness of religious education and the role of pastors and churches. It is essential to evaluate whether core biblical teachings are being emphasized or if religious institutions have deviated into profit-driven enterprises or mere social clubs.



The troubling situation begs us to reflect on the current state of Christianity in Ghana and the ethical standards upheld by its followers. It is disheartening that the temptation of self-seeking behaviour and personal gain seems to overpower the collective pursuit of a common future. The dissonance between the religious identity of Ghana and the lack of ethical standards in governance and public institutions calls for a deeper exploration of the root causes and potential solutions.



In conclusion, the presumed connection between religion and governance in Ghana remains tenuous at best. Despite being recognized as a predominantly Christian nation, the pervasive corruption and disregard for ethical values within the country challenge the notion that religion has successfully influenced moral standards.



The need for introspection and corrective measures is evident in order to bridge the gap between religious beliefs and their practical application in governance, ultimately fostering a society that upholds the principles of Christianity and promotes good governance.