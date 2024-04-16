The Agyapadie document: Implementation of a ‘fake document’

Opinions of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Columnist: Awudu Razak Jehoney

The Agyapadie document has been circulating in the Ghanaian media space both traditional and social. The document has been vehemently dismissed by the protagonists of the ruling New Patriotic Party as fake each time a reference is made to it.



However, there are a lot of events currently happening in Ghanaian politics that have long been mentioned in the Agyapadie documents, making it difficult to believe that the document is fake as the ruling NPP wants us to believe.



The contents of the document are fascinating, intriguing, captivating, revealing, and jaw-dropping, to the extent that it will be an embarrassment for the ruling government to accept its authorship.



Yet the contents of the document are systematically and strategically being implemented by President Akufo-Addo, while Ghanaians look on; this could be the coincidence of the century. In this article, I intend to analyze some of the contents of the “Agyapadie document” about the current events unfolding in this country, for readers to draw their conclusions. The forward of the document reads:



“To our future, made up of the present, and the unborn, for whom this “Will” of a nation is being prepared. To our foremost King, Ofori Panin, the progenies spread across this world for whom, and to whom alone, this sacred document is prepared. As the heirs of Nana Apeanin Kwaframa, Nana Kuntunkunuku, and Ofori Panin, our people were never defeated in the wars of the old. We were nobody’s subjects, and yet, after 1957, we were made to live in the shadows of the descendants of people, who never defeated us in war while the Asante kingdom was uplifted to put us in the shade. In relatively recent times, the struggles and works of J.B. Danquah to restore Okyeman to its original glory were thwarted. But he fought bravely to the end”.



The document added that with the arrival of a certain Nana “we have seen the rebirth of a second J.B. Danquah who has come to the rescue”.



Below are some of the contents of the document that are being implemented.

On page 6 of the document, it is stated that there are two routes of entry into Ecobank.



“First is through SSNIT, which has a seat on the Board of Ecobank Ghana by its shareholding. The seat is occupied by the Director General of SSNIT. In Phase 2 of our agenda, Kofi Bosompem Osafo Maafo, a Deputy Director General of SSNIT, should be made the DG to give him the seat on the Ecobank (Ghana) Board”.



Page 31 stated, “Our focus as a party has always been to position our members and sympathizers at strategic positions both in government and in the judiciary to cover and protect our interest. This has served us well over the period. All the appointments made to the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, and some of the High Courts in Ghana under our government were to promote the NPP agenda and to ensure our country never falls in the hands of the opposition NDC”.



With the recent elevation of Kofi Bosompem Osafo Maafo from the Deputy Director General to the position of the Director General of SSNIT, and the controversial appointments of judges to our courts, one would wonder if indeed the Agyapadie document is fake, and that these unfolding events are mere coincidence.



The document emphasized the importance of the NPP to have control of the country’s electricity sector which could be achieved if it is handled better without greed from “some of the Akyem elite”(Page 3).



Relating the above to the events that unfolded in the Power Distribution System (PDS) scandal where some people took control of the country’s electricity system for some months, it cannot be a coincidence. The PDS was a grand scheme orchestrated by a taxonomy of people to take over the country’s electricity sector.



Moreover, page 30 of the document suggested the need to get rid of Francisca Oteng, the Member of Parliament of Kwabre East from parliament. It suggested that Chairman Wontumi has been tasked to ensure that she is contested and also loses the 2024 parliamentary primaries of the party. It was therefore not surprising that a young and promising politician as Francisca Oteng decided not to contest in the party’s 2024 primaries, it is a result of the machinations and frustrations meted out to her by the authors of the document. Well, it could be a coincidental implementation of a “fake document”, but it “coincidentally” came to pass.



The controversial Agyapa deal which was forcefully pushed through by President Akufo-Addo, but vehemently rejected by the NDC Members of Parliament is all over in the Agyapadie document.



If it walks like a duck, looks like a duck it is certainly a duck. It cannot be convinced that the Agaypadie document is fake and yet, the government is implementing its contents gradually.



Sadly, the Civil Service Organisations, clergy, academia, Muslim council, a section of the media, and all other relevant bodies have watched on cowardly as these events are unfolding.