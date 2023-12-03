The 24-hour economy wouldn’t be a slogan

Opinions of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Columnist: Lawrence Appiah-Osei

The NPP is doing everything possible to get Ghanaians to think that the NDC’s 24-hour economy will also turn out to be a slogan just like all their flagship policies. Now the Free SHS, the 1D1F. 1 village 1 dam, 1 constituency $ 1 million a year have all become slogans. None of them is working.



The NPP is questioning the 24-hour economy policy, and it is all because of what Nana Addo has done to the country. When Nana Addo was falsely preaching Free SHS, Ghanaians didn’t question him because John Mahama had made Ghanaians believe in politicians. JM was delivering on his promises and Ghanaians in 2016, thought Nana Addo would also deliver on what he was promising on the campaign trail. In other words, the actions of Nana Addo from 2017 to 2023, have put Ghanaians off. They don’t trust campaign messages anymore.



Dr. Bawumia, the Vice President said Ghana is already operating the 24-hour economy policy. Then on the same platform, he said John Mahama cannot implement a 24-hour policy. I mean, if Ghana is already implementing a policy, why say someone can’t do it?



Seriously, this 24-hour economy policy is causing a lot in the NPP. Dr. Bawumia told us he was against taxing E-Levy. Today, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is telling us Dr. Bawumia was very instrumental in the passage of the E-Levy. Hon. Ursula Owusu Akorful supported the E-Levy and told us the passage of the E-Levy could prevent us from going to IMF.



Last week the Women Organizer for the NPP, Madam Kate Gyamfua was on Peace FM, and told us the two people who were against the passage of the E-Levy, and IMF were Dr. Bawumia and Ursula Owusu. She said the main person behind the passage of the E-Levy and IMF was the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



In Kate’s attempt to rebrand Dr. Bawumia, she rather exposed Dr. Bawumia as a weak leader. Kate confirmed what Ken Agyapong told us that the Finance Minister bullies the Vice President at every important economic meeting. Dr. Bawumia is a weak leader and a liar you can’t trust.



The Upper East Regional Minister says that the 24-hour policy will make other men take over their wives whilst they are on their farms. Maurice Ampaw, an NPP lawyer, also said the 24-hour policy will prevent witches from flying in the night.



The NPP should deal with the framework out there for now. As the weeks go by, we will give the details bit by bit until the NPP cannot rename and rebrand it. The 24-hour economy is doable. It will not be a slogan. It is Ghana’s game-changer. Resolve today to vote for it.



Aba no, Mahama afa.