The 24-hour economic policy will impact on teaching and learning positively

The concept of a 24-hour economy, a policy aimed at boosting economic activities round-the-clock, presents a transformative approach to economic development. In Ghana, where we seek to enhance economic growth and development, implementing such a policy could have profound implications across various sectors, including education.



In this piece, I explore the potential impacts of a 24-hour economic policy on teaching and learning in our schools, considering both opportunities and challenges.



Background



Our pursuit of economic diversification and growth has led to the exploration of policies that can stimulate economic activities beyond traditional working hours. The 24-hour economic policy is seen as a strategy to maximize resource utilization, create jobs, and enhance productivity. While the policy is primarily economic in focus, its ripple effects on the educational sector cannot be overlooked, given the interconnectedness of education and economic development.



Opportunities for enhanced learning



- Extended Learning Hours: A 24-hour economy could lead to more flexible school schedules, allowing for extended learning hours. This could be particularly beneficial for students who require more time for learning activities or those who are involved in family businesses and economic activities during conventional school hours.



- Increased Access to Educational Resources: The policy might encourage educational institutions to provide round-the-clock access to learning resources, including libraries and online learning platforms. This could significantly benefit students, providing them with more flexibility to study at times that suit their personal schedules and learning preferences.



- Improved Infrastructure and Resources: The economic growth stimulated by a 24-hour economy could lead to increased government and private sector investment in educational infrastructure, including the adoption of modern technology in schools. This would enhance the quality of education by providing students and teachers with better resources.



Challenges to Address



- Safety and Security Concerns: Implementing a 24-hour economic policy raises concerns about the safety of students, especially those who may need to travel during late hours. Ensuring the safety of students and teachers would require significant investment in security infrastructure and services.



- Teacher Workload and Welfare: The transition to a system that potentially operates on extended hours could place additional strain on teachers, affecting their workload and overall welfare. Developing policies to manage this impact, including flexible working arrangements and adequate compensation, would be crucial.



- Socio-Economic Disparities: While a 24-hour economy could offer new learning opportunities, there is a risk that it could exacerbate socio-economic disparities. Students from less privileged backgrounds might face challenges in accessing extended learning opportunities, particularly if they are required to contribute to their family's economic activities outside school hours.



Policy Recommendations



To maximize the benefits of a 24-hour economic policy for teaching and learning in our schools, several policy recommendations are proposed:



- Implement Comprehensive Safety Measures: Develop and enforce robust safety and security protocols to protect students and teachers involved in evening and night-time educational activities.



- Support Teacher Welfare: Introduce policies that support teachers' welfare, including flexible working arrangements, professional development opportunities, and adequate compensation.



- Address Socio-Economic Disparities: Ensure that policies aimed at extending learning hours are inclusive and provide support for students from all socio-economic backgrounds.



- Invest in Infrastructure: Allocate resources for the development of educational infrastructure, including technology, to support a shift towards a more flexible and accessible learning environment.



Through careful planning and targeted policy interventions, we can harness the benefits of a 24-hour economy to enhance teaching and learning, contributing to the broader goals of economic development and social progress.



By Enyonam Adzo Apetorgbor

(Fmr. Parliamentary Aspirant)