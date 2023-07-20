Ten ways to make money in Africa

Opinions of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Columnist: Joseph Quarm

1. Freelancing: Offering your skills and expertise as a freelancer is a great way to earn money online in Africa. There are many freelance platforms, such as Upwork, Fiverr, and freelancer.com, that connect freelancers with potential clients.



2. Online surveys: Companies are constantly seeking feedback, and you can get paid to provide it. Several websites offer paid online surveys, including Toluna and Swagbucks.



3. Content creation: If you have a talent for creating content, such as writing, photography, or video production, you can earn money by selling your work to blogs, websites, or online marketplaces.



4. Affiliate marketing: Affiliate marketing involves promoting a product or service and earning a commission on any resulting sales. Many companies offer affiliate programs, including Amazon and Clickbank.



5. E-commerce: Starting an online store is another way to make money online in Africa. You can sell your own products or resell items from suppliers, using platforms like WooCommerce or Shopify.



6. Online tutoring: With the rise of online education, you can earn money by tutoring students on topics you are knowledgeable about. Websites like TeachMe2 and Preply connect tutors with individuals looking for educational assistance.



7. Social media marketing: Many businesses need help managing their social media presence. If you have experience in marketing and social media, you can offer your services to businesses in need.



8. Dropshipping: Dropshipping allows you to sell products without holding inventory. By finding a supplier and setting up an online store, you can earn profits on every sale without dealing with the logistics of storage and shipping.



9. Virtual assistance: Many entrepreneurs and small businesses need help with administrative tasks, such as email management and data entry. You can earn money by becoming a virtual assistant through platforms like Virtual Staff Finder and Zirtual.



10. Blogging: Starting a blog allows you to earn money through advertising revenue, affiliate marketing, and sponsored content.