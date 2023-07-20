Ten things you should avoid doing in life

Opinions of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Columnist: Joseph Quarm

1. Negativity and Pessimism: Always focus on the brighter side of life and avoid negative thoughts.



2. Procrastination: Never put off tasks, as it only adds to your stress and makes it harder to accomplish them later.



3. Complaining: Avoid complaining too much about problems. Instead, try to find solutions.



4. Comparison: Avoid comparing yourself with others. Focus on improving yourself.



5. Toxic People: Distance yourself from toxic people who affect your mental health and well-being.



6. Jealousy: Avoid being jealous of others' success. Instead, celebrate their achievements and learn from them.



7. Laziness: Avoid laziness and cultivate a work ethic that drives you towards success.



8. Lack of Confidence: Avoid self-doubt and take steps to build your confidence.



9. Fear of Failure: Avoid letting the fear of failure stop you from taking risks or pursuing your dreams.



10. Lack of Gratitude: Avoid taking things for granted. Be grateful for what you have and appreciate it always