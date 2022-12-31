Technology in the Ghanaian education sector

Opinions of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Columnist: Owusu Gyamfi Kenneth

Since its inception, technology has been used to improve men's lives. Technology has permeated all aspects of human life, and its impact has been felt and observed in every endeavor. Through technology, man has been able to thrive even under the most extreme circumstances.



It plays an important role in society without the use of technology, and it is difficult to imagine life without it. Over the past few decades, technology has advanced rapidly, changing the way people live, communicate, and even think.



As technology has become a ubiquitous part of our lives, it has allowed us to explore new avenues of learning, create more efficient methods of communication, and interact with the world in unprecedented ways. A society without technology would be unable to take full advantage of these opportunities and instead would be largely restricted to the traditional forms of communication and learning.



In Ghana, the use of technology is not as widespread as it is in other countries, and this is due to many factors, including limited access to infrastructure and resources, a lack of education on technology and its uses, cultural reluctance to embrace digital tools, and illiteracy.



Among all the sectors in Ghana, education has seen the least improvement in technology, which has affected its use and accessibility due to a lack of education on technology and its uses, cultural reluctance to embrace digital tools, and illiteracy.



For example, most schools in the country do not have adequate computers for students to be introduced to the world of computing.



Most students complete school with only the barest knowledge and understanding of the basic parts and functionality of computers and technology. Furthermore, the Ghanaian education system is primarily theoretical with few practicals, which limits students' technological knowledge and interest.



Most people learn the fundamentals of computers and technology in higher education institutions such as universities and colleges, after which they may lose interest in the field. As a result, the nation's knowledge gap in terms of computing and technology continues to be wide, which affects the job market and keeps Ghana from being more competitive in the global technology space.



Even though students may gain some basic understanding of computers and technology, they often lack the practical experience to deepen their knowledge in the field. Developing experience and interest in the field of technology takes time, which is why it is incorporated in the early stages of most western education systems.



Despite these challenges, the government of Ghana and the Ghanaian people are realizing the importance of technology in the education sector and are taking steps to bridge the knowledge gap by establishing initiatives and policies to promote tech-based education.



Such initiatives include offering free online courses, investing in new technology infrastructure, and encouraging the development of tech-related skills among Ghanaian youth. These initiatives are aimed at ensuring that the people of Ghana can gain the knowledge and skills necessary to make meaningful contributions in an increasingly technology-driven world.



Furthermore, Ghanaians are overcoming the stigma associated with the negative impact of technology and embracing its significance and positive aspects, allowing children to take an interest in it. Moreover, private institutions are actively engaging in technology-based projects, such as providing coding classes for kids, sponsoring tech conferences, and developing technological infrastructures such as ICT laboratories in primary schools and remote areas.



As a result of these efforts, the Ghanaian education system is becoming more advanced and is making progress toward ensuring that its citizens have access to the educational opportunities necessary to succeed in an ever-evolving world.



For Ghana to effectively close the knowledge gap and become more competitive in the global technology space, it should prioritize incorporating computers and technology into its educational system from an early age to ensure that students have enough time to not only gain knowledge but also develop an interest in the field and gain some practical experience. Furthermore, the education ministry should reassess the syllables and increase the practical and technological parts of the syllables.



This can be enhanced by using technology to deliver educational content through the use of online learning platforms, which can provide access to a wide range of educational materials, including videos, texts, and interactive exercises.



Also, the government should invest more in computing and technological devices, and as these devices get cheaper and less scarce, taking these steps will be easier over time. This will ensure that students have access to technology.



Ensuring that students have access to technology, such as computers and internet access, is an important step in improving education in Ghana. This can also be done through the use of technology centers or by providing students with their devices. Finally, the government should make a policy to make it a requirement for private institutions to have computer laboratories and technology centers.



Ghana has been considered the technology hub of Africa, but the permeability of technology in our education sector is low. For Ghana to uphold its image in the international technology community, technology should be integrated into our education system. To improve technology in the country as a whole, it must first be adopted and instilled in our education system, which will be the foundation of technological advancement in Ghana.