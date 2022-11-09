Teacher unions strike: President Akufo-Addo must calm nerves

Opinions of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Columnist: Reindolf Amankwa

Even though I do not support the Union leaders in this call to strike, the argument is not about whether or not the appointed DG-GES has taught before. The argument is that he is not a professional teacher of the teaching profession. Clearly, this profile only strengthens the argument of the leadership of our unified Teacher Unions.



If for some reason, I am employed as a secretary at KATH, my mere work as a secretary in the hospital facility does not qualify me to be appointed a DG of GHS. He is a Lecturer, yes, accepted. But, is he a professional teacher in the good sense of it? BIG NO.



Exactly where the bone of contention is: Dr. Eric Nkansah is not a professional Teacher who's risen through the ranks of the profession. His number of years at the Ministry of Education does not make him a professional Teacher. You don't become a medical Doctor by spending fifty years of your life as a security man at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



So, if we reason that a person who is to be appointed as Director General of Ghana Health Service should or must be a certified health practitioner, why is the case different in GES?



Is it a case of grossly disrespecting the teaching profession? Or assuming the teaching profession to be one that does not deserve to have its "own" as Director General



There is clearly some sense in the calls for the revocation of his appointment but it is equally outrageous to declare a strike action that only goes to affect some innocent students who have done absolutely nothing to deserve such punishment.



The strike must be called off as soon as possible for further negotiations to be held behind closed doors to reach an amicable solution. Dr. Eric Nkansah may not perform badly if given the opportunity to deliver. We could as well see him as a test case for future guidance on who should qualify to be appointed to hold such a position.



My Akufo-Addo-led NPP Government must eschew any lingering power drunkenness. Power must not corrupt, and absolute power must not corrupt us absolutely. We have far too many Ghanaians to convince than we had before and in 2016. Election 2024 is not an already won battle.



If there is a possibility of fielding someone else to deliver in that capacity as DG-GES, the President may have to acknowledge that he won't die doing so. The President must think of calming nerves. The national atmosphere is already tense.