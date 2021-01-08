Opinions of Friday, 8 January 2021

Columnist: Newton-Offei Justice Abeeku

Tackling the task ahead through transparency and hard work

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was sworn in on January 7, 2021

After all the drama, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been sworn-in as President to continue his good works; and I wish him God's speed.



Now, following the unimpressive showing of the party in the 2020 elections, particularly at the parliamentary level, we were told a committee, led by Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has been put in place to delve into the matter.



Since that announcement, the only information provided to the public in respect of workings of the committee, was when Mr Osafo-Marfo said "it has been established that some MMDCEs sobataged their Parliamentary candidates" for which they are going to be"sacked". As to how and when the committee came up with these conclusions, still remains a mystery.



Indeed, NPP is a broad-based organization with members cutting across academic, economic, social and ethnic spectrum of our country. Expectations, thinking, Perception, understanding and judgement of issues, obviously, will differ.



And as it is done in all inquiry, a platform must be created for members of the party to either personally articulate their views, or, the avenue to channel same. And to achieve this, I expect the Osafo-Marfo-led committee to do the following:



1. announce a timetable/place of sittings



2. dedicated phone lines where people can call to seek information



3. physical addresses, albeit at constituency or national, where people can personally present suggestions



4. email address for electronic submission of suggestions



5. create opportunity for those willing to personally appear before the committee to do so.



And this is extremely important, because, over the next 4years, the NPP government of the Nana Addo-led administration will be expected by Ghanaians to deliver, substantially, in order to be given a third term: a heavy task.



Coupled with this, is the fact that the party will embark on the cyclical intraparty processes, amongst which is electing a flagbearer, that, unquestionably, will be pretty contentious. And these are potential sources for internal conflicts that will require time, timing and tact to handle.



Any form of unfairness, bias and favoritism at any stage of these internal processes will cause us serious problems. A party leadership that refuses to be accessible to party followers, and also, impervious to views, opinions and suggestions, will be destructive.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, once told us that "for the good people of our dear country to fully benefit from the fruits of democratic governance, the antecedents of the Busia-Danquah-Dombo tradition must govern for at least 4terms consecutively".



Now, the opportunity to make this happen, is in here; the time is at hand; and the dawn is over on the horizon. It is up to us, as believers in the ideals of the New Patriotic Party, the ardent proponents of DEVELOPMENT IN FREEDOM, never to let this opportunity slip.



The Osafo-Maafo committee must be given all the support to carry out a comprehensive job to enable the party avoid making same mistakes going into the crucial Election 2024.



And those who are privileged to serve in Nana Addo's next administration must eschew idiopathic haughtiness and mirror his humility, hard work and empathetic characteristics.



Do not look down on people; shut the door in their faces; and repel them with frowns, because, your eleventh-hour pretentious niceties and bogus largesse rather infuriate the now highly sophisticated average Ghanaian voter.

Nana Addo is at the verge of making history under our fourth Republic by breaking the established 8-year jinx, and it is imperative that we all put shoulders to the wheels to make it happen.



The task might appear daunting but with hard work, dedication, sacrifice, selflessness, service, humility, truth and transparency, we shall surely prevail, and no problem shall be insurmountable.



GOD BLESS NPP, AND MAY HIS BANNER OF LOVE AND DIVINE WALL OF PROTECTION CONTINUOYSLY BE UPON OUR HOMELAND GHANA.