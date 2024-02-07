TV3's Perfect Match Xtra: The toxicity continues

Opinions of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Columnist: Anas gh

Gralino fans were ecstatic when their favorites, Grace and Bebelino, won with a staggering 92% of the public vote. Their love story in the house unfolded like a fairytale, with underdogs becoming victors and opposites finding their perfect match. It was truly heartwarming to witness.



However, six months after leaving the Perfect Match Xtra house, their relationship seems to have taken a toxic turn. While the highs and lows were expected, given the young couple's blossoming love under the pressure of the show, the current chaos is truly shocking. Even more concerning is the vulnerability of some fans, who are spending exorbitant amounts of money to celebrate their favorites, putting their own emotional well-being at risk due to the couple's tumultuous relationship. Any criticism of the couple is met with fierce backlash from fans, who often accuse dissenters of jealousy.



The primary battleground for this toxicity is social media, particularly TikTok and Facebook. Here, the couple and their opponents constantly engage in mudslinging, throwing around filthy words, posting "rest in peace" messages, and mocking each other and even their family members. Grace often takes to TikTok Live to cry and air out their relationship issues, blaming fans for causing problems or indirectly inciting them to attack her opponents. Bebelino, when angered, resorts to shouting at the fans. This leaves the fans, whose entire lives seem intertwined with the couple, feeling deeply upset, as if the world is ending.



The situation is further complicated by audio recordings, threats, and even banishments being used in this warped online world. While Bebelino sometimes simply voices his exhaustion, he has also referred to fans as "funfoolers." Grace, on the other hand, frequently uses tears to garner sympathy from her fanbase, indirectly leading them to attack her detractors.



The couple's relationship seems to be a cycle of breakups and makeups, with their negative feelings aired publicly before another reconciliation. While fans perceive this as real love, it's difficult not to see the toxicity underlying it all. Bebelino rarely apologizes for his outbursts and offers little to no defense of Grace. In contrast, Grace defends him more fiercely than he does her. Bebelino reportedly lost his management due to clashes with fans and allegedly Grace as well. The animosity continues, with the management throwing shade at fans, who in turn blame them for hurting the couple's happiness.



Now let's address the issue of fan contributions. Fans have essentially become the couple's cash cows, continuing to contribute even after enduring insults. Any dissent is actively discouraged. They funded Bebelino's birthday bash, a shop, and even a place for him to stay. While Bebelino's backstory is indeed sad, and he might be perceived as a hard worker, some might argue that providing a shop and a place to stay was sufficient. The additional lavish spending, including a 1.1 billion Cedis birthday party funded through challenges that essentially use "hounding tactics" to pressure fans into donating, seems excessive. Soon after, fans contributed to the "Gralino Foundation health walk" and the fans funded the actual donation. Currently, they are fundraising for Grace's birthday, having already raised approximately 46,000 Cedis in January with plans to collect even more, again using tactics like "give to be blessed" and appealing to fans' desire to "spoil" the couple. It's concerning to wonder what contributions might be requested next.



The couple recently enjoyed a luxurious hotel getaway and seem to be living comfortably. TV3's support for their events funded by potentially manipulated donations raises serious ethical concerns. This relationship is far from a perfect match, and the vulnerability and exploitation of the fanbase, along with the couple's own well-being, are worrying trends.