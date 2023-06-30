‘TEIN realignment bolsters NDC's Electoral Prospects

Opinions of Friday, 30 June 2023

Columnist: Samuel Abokyi

As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prepares for the upcoming election in 2024, it is important to realign and strengthen its student wing, the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN). TEIN is essential to energizing young voters, spreading the NDC's ideology, achievements, policies and ensuring the welfare of its members.



TEIN serves as a platform to engage and mobilize young voters who are essential in determining electoral outcomes. The student wing organizes voter education campaigns, seminars, and workshops to enlighten students about the NDC's policies and achievements. By actively involving TEIN members in grassroots mobilization efforts, the NDC can effectively reach out to young voters and secure their support.



Also, TEIN acts as a conduit for promoting the NDC's ideology among tertiary students. Through debates, lectures, and discussions, TEIN members are encouraged to understand and articulate the party's vision, policies, and values. This engagement fosters political consciousness among students, nurturing future leaders who can advocate for progressive change within their communities.



TEIN serves as a platform for student representation within the NDC. It provides opportunities for young members to voice their concerns, opinions, and aspirations. By actively participating in party structures and decision-making processes, TEIN members can influence policy discussions and ensure that the voices of young people are heard.



Caring for the wellbeing of TEIN members is paramount to ensuring their active participation and dedication to the party. The NDC, through TEIN, should provide mentorship programs, leadership training, and career guidance to empower its members. Additionally, organizing social events, recreational activities, and forums for networking can foster a sense of belonging and camaraderie among TEIN members.



TEIN should be promoted as a vibrant and inclusive association within the NDC. By highlighting the achievements and contributions of TEIN members, the student wing can attract more young people to join its ranks. This can be achieved through effective branding, social media campaigns, and collaboration with other youth-oriented organizations.



As the NDC gears up for the 2024 election, it is important to realign TEIN toward achieving victory. Mobilizing young voters, promoting the NDC's ideology, advocating for student representation, and catering for the well-being of TEIN members are key aspects that must be prioritized.



By strengthening TEIN as an association under the NDC, the party can tap into the energy and enthusiasm of young people, ensuring a vibrant future for both the NDC and Ghana as a whole.