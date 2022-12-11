Sweet Pablo victory at NDC Youth Congress

Opinions of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Columnist: Dela Coffie

Well, well, well. Pablo won convincingly, and it was against the establishment candidate. In actual fact, it's a triumphs of truth over evil.

And, in truth, the biggest loser here is not Pablo's contender but Sammy Gyamfi, for using his position as the National Communications Officer of the party to pursue the Brogya Genfi agenda even against conventional wisdom.



It is mportant to keep in mind the fact that Pablo's win is also a resounding rebuke of the crazed dystopian Mahama bubble - The lily-livered elements who manufactured outrage to unduly take down Pablo, and even went out of the way to back him into some perceived anti-Mahama corner must be cringing by now.

The propaganda didn't wash - Indeed, the bile and vitriol hurled Pablo's way didn't stick.



The NDC youth wing know better - They have reposed their confidence in a leader they can actually trust to deliver the goods without fear or favour.



And now, all that the dark forces can look forward to on the 17th at the national delegates conference is having their arses handed to them on a plate.



Great job, Don Pablo - that was a superb display of courage, grit and determination even in the face of vulnerability and a vast conspiratorial plot.



I still have a big smile on my face - Vive la révolution