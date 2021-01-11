Opinions of Monday, 11 January 2021

Columnist: Actchilles Seyram

Suicide Policy of Ghana, a national concern

Suicide is a conscious act of self–induced annihilation

Suicide is a conscious act of self–induced annihilation best understood as a multidimensional malaise in a needful individual who defined an issue for which suicide is perceived as the best solution.



Every individual engages and places him/herself in harm’s way, as well as leading him/her to self-destruction.



Section 57 of the criminal code of Ghana says:

1. Whoever abet commission of suicide by any person shall whether or not the suicide is actually committed to be guilty of first-degree felony.



2.Whoever attempts to commit suicide shall be guilty of a misdeamenour.



In view of the above, I strongly believe we need a national policy on suicide in other to reduce, prevent, or manage suicide in Ghana. My study has discovered that nobody discusses suicide in Ghana. It is only captured in the news whenever it happens.



Interventions for the prevention of suicide in Ghana can be grouped under the following headings;



* Reduction of access to method and means of suicide



* Treatment of people with mental disorders.



* Improving of media portrayal of suicide



* Training of primary health care personnel.



* School-based/church-based programs.



* Availability of hotlines and crisis center.



The question is when you criminalize a victim and he/she continues the act in jail or after jail, what have we as a nation achieved?



In conclusion, I will humbly suggest a national policy on suicide in Ghana.