Stop the political skulduggery against John Mahama

Opinions of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Repetition and emphasis have a significant effect on the minds of people, I would therefore like my cherished readers and fans to pardon me for recycling a joke I have used in my previous articles.



The last days are here! The Bible is right! The Scriptures say that in the last days people will be boastful, proud, abusive and disobedient. It was, therefore, not a surprise to me when in a particular church, the entire congregation decided to display outright disrespect for authority.



In that church, promiscuity and drunkenness was rife among members especially the youth. The Senior Pastor during a Sunday church service preached: "If I had all the alomo bitters in the world, I'd take them and dump them into the river". And the congregation cried, "Amen!"



"And if I had all the biegya bitters in the world, I'd take them and dump them in the river". And the congregation cried, "Amen!"



"And if I had all the adonko bitters in the world, I'd take them all and dump them in the river.” Again the congregation cried, "Amen!"



"And if I had all the akpeteshie in the world, I'd take them all and throw them in the river.” And the congregation gave a thunderous shout, "Amen!"



The preacher sat down, and a deacon then stood up and said:



"For our closing hymn, let's turn to page 126 of our hymn books and

sing, 'We shall drink from that river.'"



The congregation screamed Halleluyah eiii!!!



In recent times some streets of Accra have witnessed some people purported to be members of the NDC carrying placards with dishonest and excoriating messages against former President Mahama. I have on many occasions restrained myself from responding to such opprobrium because it scares me more to make an attempt given that a rejoinder may more likely wreck than remake the NDC. This article should serve as a path to NDC 2024 victory, not a roadblock.



All these attacks are insignificant to One Big Truth; that the NDC needs victory in 2024; and the best way for the grassroots to honour their dear party is to work hard to make this vision a reality. Nothing stops supporters of other aspirants from projecting their favourite presidential hopefuls, I have been doing it, and I am going to do it now; but unnecessarily pillorying and demonising a particular person is wrong, and will not help the cause of the party.



The NDC Must blur the lines between selfishness and selflessness. They must unite around common values to accomplish Victory 2024. They should do it. They should just do it. They should not hesitate. They should never hesitate. If they work together they can make that difference!



I can argue relentlessly that JM was stabbed at the back during the last presidential election; he needs sympathy more than unnecessary unscrupulous criticisms; there is therefore the need for the party to pledge fealty to him than abandon him. With John Mahama as a presidential candidate for 2024, the path to a greener future still remains open for the NDC.



It is for the people under the Umbrella to fully understand the intricacies and the taxonomy of the time; John Mahama is their best bet for Victory 2024, the time is ripe for a solution, and the moment to push is now! If the Umbrellites ignore this, the long-term damage to their electoral fortunes in future will be grave; because the most serious risk is for them to put their most potent player on the bench.



They shouldn’t be bogged down in a morass of petty conflicts because the threat of the party staying in opposition beyond 2024 remains, and the NDC is vulnerable. This could bring a crisis of a new order of magnitude; therefore, for God’s sake let’s mend the roof while the sun shines. Supporting JM for 2024 will be more immediately rewarding.



But if these needless incessant attacks do not cease, the young man from Bole will not deviate from the path. He will not falter. His heart is pure. His faith is strong. His cause is just: and my predilection for him is non-negotiable.



If his detractors would still want to go on the trajectory of unfathomably irresponsibility and appalling hatred, some of us will have nothing to do with this ignominy; we won’t behave like the incorrigible congregation; we won’t turn to page 126 of our hymn books and sing: “We shall drink from that river.”