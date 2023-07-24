Stop begging foreign leaders to assist in transforming Ghana's economy, Akufo Addo

Opinions of Monday, 24 July 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

The fact that the current president of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, continually pleads with world leaders, diplomats, and ambassadors for assistance in transforming Ghana's economy, is embarrassing for him, the NPP administration, and the entire nation of Ghana. His continually pleading with foreign leaders to improve Ghana's economy, sums up that he is incompetent.



NPP politicians, including the quack Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Bawumia, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and Alan Kyerematen, are all worthless people. After stealing millions, they torture the country's citizens by restructuring their debt.



Akufo Addo is the best example of a Ghanaian leader who lacks the wisdom and intelligence that one can easily find in Ghana. He has severely damaged all the country’s infrastructures, collapsed the banking systems, through widespread corruption, and several NPP politicians have embezzled millions of dollars from the state's coffers, which has hurt the economy, bringing every commercial sector to a standstill and now wants Ghanaians and foreign leaders to believe that COVID and Russia-Ukraine are responsible for his failure, therefore; he needs to beg for assistance.



However, that is untrue; the people Akufo Addo begs for food, money, and help to rebuild Ghana's economy are aware that rampant corruption is to blame. They are aware of the pervasive corruption that has hit the nation and the cathedral project, but they are unable to inform the president for diplomatic reasons. How is it possible that someone who pledged to protect public finances would become a beggar considering the country's tremendous financial problems without accountability? Does Akufo Addo think that Ghanaians or those whom he begs for help are fools? Who is this man?



I keep stating it and I don't regret it, Akufo Addo lacks intelligence. There is no intelligent leader who would destroy the nation's economic backbone, ports, and businesses and then go after a meager sum of money from the IMF. I will remind Ghanaians because they tend to forget things easily. Didn't Ken Ofori-Atta make a promise to them that the economy would recover as soon as the IMF met their needs? Has anyone in Ghana noticed a change in the economy since the government closed the deal and received $600 million? You folks have no idea with whom you are dealing with.



Ghana has been completely wrecked by widespread corruption, yet Akufo Addo has refused to take action. Another reason I'm advising intelligent Ghanaians not to vote for Bamumia or any other NPP politician is that they still intend to uphold the dishonest and ineffective Akufo Addo administration's policies, which will only serve to exacerbate the situation. Any NPP leader who has remained silent about the systemic corruption in this administration, such as Bawumia, Kyerematen, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, or others, poses a threat to the office they hold.



They are people you should avoid if you're an intelligent Ghanaian.

Akufo Addo has been the president for almost seven years; during this time everything in Ghana, including domestic and foreign investments and businesses, has been wrecked by his huge hunger for corruption.



He continues to request assistance from foreign leaders, as if he is not at fault, even though all economic activity at the ports has severely decreased at the present and is posing the greatest obstacles to Ghanaians, all because of him and his incompetent ministers.



Ghanaians shouldn’t forget that after blaming Mahama for imposing several taxes on Ghanaians, Akufo Addo has rather added new levies more than any Ghanaian leader and despite the World Health Organization's declaration that the COVID virus is no longer a threat to humanity, Ghanaians still pay COVID tax. After charging foreigners $150 to take the COVID test at the Kotoka International Airport, the National Identification Authority currently charges $120 for non-citizen cards with a one-year expiration date. Where does all the money go, is the query?



Through Eugene Arhin, Charles Bissue, Paul Adom-Ochere, Rev. Kusi Boateng, Kwadzo Owusu-Afriyie, Cecilia Dapaah, illegal mining, and gold trade and many others, Akufo Addo has built his Mafioso Empire of Corruption. If he wants to be successful, he must deal with it to create a better economy and stop foolishly going after world leaders begging them to transform Ghana's economy because they won’t do it and more importantly, the corruption scandal hitting the NPP government has just started.



Akufo Addo's constant pleading with world leaders for assistance in reshaping Ghana's economy shows his incompetence and, more crucially, makes him an object of ridicule in their eyes because they are aware of the impact of corruption within his administration.