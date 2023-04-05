Stephen Ntim as NPP Chairman; so far, so good!

Opinions of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Columnist: Sir Obama Pokuase

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), met at the Accra Sports Stadium last year to elect Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim as the party's National Chairman. Indeed, the July 17, 2022 national elections of the NPP was Mr. Ntim's fifth (5th) attempt at the National Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Graciously, the man who had been chasing his dream of becoming the party's chairmanship since 2005 finally broke the deadlock with a whopping 4,014 votes as against his closest contender, Mr. Asamoah- Boateng who garnered 1,010 votes.

Barely a year into his administration as National Chairman of the biggest political party in Ghana, Stephen Ntim has demonstrated remarkable leadership qualities, competence and commitment to duty which is worth commending and emulating.



Under his administration, the NPP National Headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra, which hitherto was only known to hold press conferences and meetings, has, today become a very busy place, receiving top government officials (President, Vice President, Ministers of State, CEOs, MMDCEs); Clergy, Civil Society Groups, et on a daily basis. This feat is unprecedented in the history of the party!



The chemistry between the party and government officials, which someway somehow took a nosedive has been strengthened. The party's strength and level of attractiveness keep increasing by the day, courtesy the exemplary leadership shown by the Stephen Ntim-led National Executives.



It is needless to say that, Mr. Ntim is an action-oriented National Chairman. He is a pragmatic leader who operates an open-door policy ---- thereby making his team [National Executives] give off their best! Ntim believes in the 'submarine' approach in doing politics, rather than the populist gimmicks.



Simply put, Ntim is a DOER, not a TALKER!



Within a record time, his leadership has seen the party coming out with the dates and guidelines for the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary primaries of the NPP, devoid of any hullabaloo. That is the mark of a good leader who believes in the principle of broader consultations!



Check out his maiden press conference organized today, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in response to the NDC National Chairman Asiedu Nketiah's so-called 'True State of the Nation Address' and you'll appreciate how diligent Chairman Ntim is.



Unlike Asiedu Nketiah who provided no facts and figures at his shambolic March 20, 2023 press conference, Chairman Stephen Ntim delivered a factual presentation on the true state of the nation. He backed his presentation with verifiable facts and figures! He also exposed the NDC's wanton lies, and distortions relative to the economy; size of the government; corruption and

other topics.



Chairman Ntim's demeanor and composure, both in public and private, is a reflection of a National Chairman of a political party which means business. He doesn't engage in theatrics which is known of the NDC National Chairman. Ntim is a serious National Chairman!



I am of the firm belief that Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim and his executives will lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory come December 7, 2024 and break the 8-year political jinx successive governments, since 1992, have had to grapple with.



Let's all rally behind Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim and his national executives, for there is victory ahead. They're well poised for action! They need our cooperation, and not our condemnation!!



Long live NPP, Long live Ghana!!!