Statistics of NPP presidential primaries since 1992

Opinions of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Columnist: Razak Kojo Opoku

The New Patriotic Party will be electing its 2024 Presidential Candidate this year 2023 and it is interesting how the dynamics are playing out.



*4 Times Flagbearer Hopefuls*



Since 1992 it is only Nana Akufo-Addo and Alan Kyerematen who have contested the Flagbearership Position of NPP on 4 different occasions.



1. Nana Akufo-Addo contested the 1998, 2007, 2010 and 2014 Presidential Primaries.



2. Alan Kyerematen contested the 2007, 2010, 2014 and currently 2023 Presidential Primaries of NPP.



*3 Times Flagbearer Hopefuls*



John Agyekum Kufuor, John Kwame Koduah and Dr. Kofi konadu Apraku have contested the Flagbearership Position on 3 different occasions.



1. John Agyekum Kufuor contested the 1992, 1996 and 1998 Presidential Primaries of NPP.



2. John Kwame Kodua contested the 1992, 1998 and 2010 Presidential Primaries of NPP.



3. Dr. Kofi konadu Apraku contested the 1998, 2007 and currently the 2023 Presidential Primaries of NPP.



*2 Times Flagbearer Hopefuls*



1. Professor Adu Boahen contested the 1992 and 1996 Presidential Primaries of NPP.



2. Dr. Dsane Selby contested the 1992 and 1996 Presidential Primaries of NPP.



3. Dr. Safo Adu contested the 1992 and 1996 Presidential Primaries of NPP.



5. Prof. Frimpong Boateng contested the 2007 and 2010 Presidential Primaries of NPP.



6. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong contested the 2007 and currently the 2023 Presidential Primaries of NPP.



7. Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko contested the 2007 and currently the 2023 Presidential Primaries of NPP.



8. Francis Addai-Nimoh contested the 2014 and currently the 2023 Presidential Primaries.



9. Joe Ghartey contested the Special Electoral College elections but failed to contest the main National Presidential Primaries in 2014. He rather declared his support for Nana Akufo-Addo.



*First Timers for the NPP Presidential Primaries*



The following Aspirants will be contesting the NPP Presidential Primaries for the first time since the establishment of the Party in this year 2023 Presidential Primaries:



1. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia



2. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong



3. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto



4. Kwadwo Poku



5. Odeneho Nana Oppong.



Definitely, there will be surprises ahead of the August and November 2023 Primaries.



The contest will be one of the hottest and competitive just like 1996, 1998 and 2007 Presidential Primaries.



"An Eye for an Eye will certainly leaves everyone in the Party blind for 2024. Let's be measured with the attacks on competitors for the Flagbearership Position.



Extreme attacks will make it extremely difficult to reconcile and cooperate for the Victory 2024.



Based on the prevailing circumstances within the Party and the expectations of the Ghanaian people, may the Delegates of NPP elect the best and appropriate candidate for the 2024 general election.



Wish all candidates the best of luck.