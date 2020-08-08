Opinions of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Columnist: Alfred Kumi

Stan Dogbe's comment on Akufo-Addo's age reckless

My attention has been drawn to the above statement on social media by a former presidential staffer under the John Mahama Administration Hon. Stan Dogbe.



I found it a very discriminatory and highly abusive comment to make concerning a sitting president of the Republic.



A young politician like Stan Dogbe who should rather aspire and look up to a well-accomplished politician and Stateman like His Excellency Akufo-Addo is rather seen insulting and making abusive comments all because of political expediency.



It is highly unacceptable and Stan Dogbe should bow his head in shame.



If not for the sake of politics, where does Stan Dogbe stand by social status to call the President names? In fact, I am disheartened and heartbroken to read such a comment from a young gentleman like myself.



Even the incompetent, former President Mahama cannot in any circumstances speak ill a Stateman like Nana Akufo-Addo.



What positive impact did the youth age of John Mahama as President add up to the development of Ghana? The most corrupt government, and most incompetent of all administrations under the 4th Republic was seen under the "Young, President" who represents NDC where Stan Dogbe was a member of that government.



Stan Dogbe should point just one initiative or developmental project he has proposed for Ghana since he was appointed as Presidential Staffer.



What achievement can be aligned to him since he took office as Presidential Staffer?



This act of Politics of insults must as a matter of urgency stop immediately.



I charge the Executives of the NDC and leadership of the party to call Stan Dogbe to order immediately to retract his statement and render an unqualified apology to the President and the entire Ghanaian populace only if they are not in support of the statement of the young politician.



Elections are based on records and issues, if the NDC doesn't have one, they should be bold to tell Ghanaians and devoid themselves from this act of politics with insults..



Thank you.



Alfred Ababio Kumi



AdentaKumi





