Sports betting addiction amongst the youth

Opinions of Friday, 28 October 2022

Columnist: Maxwell Agyapong

In moderation, anything can be argued as alright, depending on the parameters for what is “moderate”. But unfortunately, the youth today is highly prone to developing addictions of various kinds. This is especially true when it comes to gambling and betting addiction.



The reasons for this are many, but it is apparent that there has been increasingly easy availability of and accessibility to gambling and betting opportunities and the increased marketing of these activities targeted at young people.



Gambling and betting addiction can have severe consequences, especially for young individuals, including financial ruin and mental health problems. Therefore, it is essential to be aware of the signs of addiction and seek help if necessary. Unfortunately, what might start as harmless fun can be the gateway to a lifetime of problems unless one can safely navigate around such habits.

Many warning signs may indicate that someone has a gambling or betting problem.



For example, they may spend large amounts of money on gambling or lie about them. They may also miss work or school to gamble. They additionally bet despite financial difficulties.



If you are concerned that someone you know may have a gambling or betting problem, it is essential to talk to them about it. They may be reluctant to admit that they have a problem, but getting them to talk about it is crucial to get help.



This article looks at the subject matter in a global sense. These are all facts, and this is an opinion piece.



Spot the signs of sports betting addiction



When it comes to sports betting, addiction can be a real problem. Millions of people worldwide are addicted to gambling on sporting events, and many will end up in debt or worse. (Choi & Lee, 2019)



The first step to overcoming a gambling addiction is to recognize the signs. If you or someone you know is showing any of the following signs, then there is a problem that needs to be addressed:



1. Betting more than you can afford to lose: This is one of the most common signs of a gambling problem. If you find yourself borrowing money to place bets or using your credit card to gamble, it is time to seek help.



2. It is all you think and talk about: Another sign that gambling has become a problem is if it is all you can think about. It is time to take a step back if you constantly consider placing bets or wondering how much you could win.



3. You are chasing losses: Chasing your losses is another common sign of a gambling problem. If you find yourself betting more money to win back what you have lost, then it is time to seek help.



4. You are ignoring other aspects of your life: Gambling, if ever done, should be something you do in addition to your regular life, not something that takes over your life. If you neglect work, family, or social obligations in favour of gambling, it is time to get help.



5. You are lying about your gambling: If you hide your gambling from others or lie about how much you are betting, it is a sign that you know it is a problem.

If you or someone you know is showing any of these signs, it is time to seek help. Many resources help people overcome their gambling addiction, so do not hesitate to seek help.



An increasing number of youth engaging in sports betting



The percentage of youth engaging in sports betting is on the rise. This is due to the accessibility of online sports betting, which has made it easier for young people to place bets. However, the popularity of sports betting among young people is a cause for concern, as it can lead to other problems.



There are several reasons why sports betting may draw young people. For some, it may be a way to make quick money. Others may see it as a way to add excitement to their favourite sports. Whatever the reason, knowing the risks associated with sports betting is essential. (Aragay et al., 2021)



Addiction is one of the most significant risks associated with sports betting. When someone is addicted to something, they cannot control their urge to do it. As a result, they may bet on sports even when they cannot afford to lose the money. This can lead to financial problems and borrowing money to pay off debt, causing more deficits.



Sports betting can also lead to other problems, such as gambling addiction. Gambling addiction is a severe problem that is well-documented. It can cause people to lose their jobs, homes, and families. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, get help from a professional immediately.



The dangers of sports betting addiction



Most people who bet on sports do so for fun and entertainment. However, for some people, sports betting can become a severe problem. Sports betting addiction can lead to a financial, relationship, and even mental health problems.

If you think you may have a problem with sports betting addiction, there are some things you can do to help you overcome your addiction and get your life back on track.



The first step is to admit that you have a problem. This can be difficult, but it is essential to recognize that you have a problem before you can start to address it. If you are in denial about your addiction, it will not be easy to get help.



Once you have admitted that you have a problem, you can start to look for help. There are some resources available to help you overcome your addiction. There are support groups, counselling services, and even treatment programs available. (Parke & Parke, 2019)



The resources are available to help people overcome their addictions, but only if they are ready to take the first step. Then, with the right help, you can overcome your addiction and get your life back on track.



Protect your children from sports betting addiction



Though sports betting is often considered a harmless pastime, it can be addictive and have harmful consequences, especially for young people. Suppose you suspect your child may be developing a gambling problem. In that case, you can do a few things to help prevent it from becoming more serious.



Talk to your child about the risks of gambling addiction and ensure they understand that it is not something to take lightly. Please help them to set limits on how much time and money they spend on gambling activities. Please encourage them to participate in other activities that they enjoy and that do not involve money. (Pennay et al., 2020)



If you think your child may already be addicted to gambling, seek professional help immediately. Many resources are available to help those struggling with gambling addiction. The sooner you get your child some help and support, the better.



Conclusion



Gambling addiction is a severe problem that can harm the addict and their loved ones. If you think you or someone you know may be suffering from gambling addiction, it is essential to seek help as soon as possible. Many resources help people overcome their gambling addiction and get their lives back on track.



References



Aragay, N., Pijuan, L., Cabestany, À., Ramos-Grille, I., Garrido, G., Vallès, V., & Jovell-Fernández, E. (2021). Current Addiction in Youth: Online Sports Betting. Frontiers In Psychiatry, 11. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2020.590554



Choi, W., & Lee, H. (2019). Causal model among experience of irrational gambling belief inherent in illegal sports betting, gambling addiction, deviant behavior, and school life -Focusing on youth-. Korean Society For The Study Of Physical Education, 24(1), 49-62. https://doi.org/10.15831/jksspe.2019.24.1.49



Choi, W., & Lee, H. (2019). Causal model among experience of irrational gambling belief inherent in illegal sports betting, gambling addiction, deviant behavior, and school life -Focusing on youth-. Korean Society For The Study Of Physical Education, 24(1), 49-62. https://doi.org/10.15831/jksspe.2019.24.1.49



Pennay, A., Livingston, M., Cook, M., Room, R., Dwyer, R., & MacLean, S. et al. (2020). Sports bars: environmental design, drinking, and sports betting. Addiction Research &Amp; Theory, 29(4), 316-326. https://doi.org/10.1080/16066359.2020.1830071