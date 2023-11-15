Sparking a climate revolution: Young African leaders pioneering a greener future through technology

Opinions of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Columnist: Emmanuella Yamoah

In a grand finale that electrified the room, the closing ceremony of the Climate Tech Innovators and Leaders Program sent shockwaves of inspiration through the hearts of attendees.



Dignitaries from USAID West Africa, including the Mission Director, Program

Office Director, and YALI Agreement Officer, joined forces with the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the young leaders who have been at the vanguard of a daring mission: the battle against climate change.



Dr. Esi Sey, the Project Director of YALI RLC, behind this transformative program, which took place from October 9 to 27 2023, opened the ceremony with an

address that crackled with fervour. She praised the participants, painting vivid pictures of their awe-inspiring accomplishments, and highlighting the profound impact they had on everyone present.



Her words were like lightning, illuminating the room and leaving no doubt that these young leaders were storming into a future of climate innovation across the African continent. She provided a compelling account of the groundbreaking

solutions brought to the forefront by this year's participants. Here is a glimpse into the ingenious ideas that promise to reshape Africa's climate future.



Hailing from Ghana, Maxwell Deladem Xonu is on a mission to create an

environmentally friendly atmosphere. This dynamic climate-action business is built on two pillars: harnessing clean energy and fuel with solar driers, and supporting local cassava farmers in their battle against post-harvest losses. Emmanuel Alie Mansaray from Sierra Leone has turned the tide on plastic waste by ingeniously crafting prosthetic legs.



His endeavour not only addresses the plastic pollution crisis but also offers life-changing solutions to those in need.



David Kamora, also from Sierra Leone, is pioneering the way forward by transforming plastic waste into durable pavement blocks. His innovation holds the promise of reshaping sustainable construction practices while addressing the issue of plastic waste. From the heart of Cameroon, Felicia Motia has embraced organic agriculture with open arms.



She's leading the charge in creating organic fertilizer from animal waste, providing local farmers with an eco-friendly alternative that not only enriches soil health but also enhances crop yields. Her work reverberates far beyond the fields, underlining the potential of sustainable agricultural practices in nurturing the land and local livelihoods.



Then there's Hillary Reagan Onyanyo, representing Kenya with his groundbreaking

work in converting organic waste into ethanol gas. His innovation stands as a beacon of hope in the journey towards reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels. With every drop of ethanol produced, Hillary calls on the world to consider the vast potential that lies within the waste we generate. These visionary entrepreneurs represent just a fraction of the outstanding young leaders who are spearheading transformative solutions at the intersection of climate action and sustainable development. Their ventures serve as blueprints for a global shift towards eco-conscious practices.



Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, Rector of GIMPA, took center stage with an infectious sense of pride and gratitude. He hailed the triumphant conclusion of the program, designed to empower African youth to take on the climate crisis head-on. In a booming applause, Professor Bonsu commended the participants for their relentless dedication and rallied them to continue their collaboration, now equipped to guide the next generation of Climate Technology Leaders.



He reminded them of their sacred duty to give back to their motherland, Africa, and looked forward to the explosive projects and groundbreaking ideas that would spring from their collective endeavours.



Professor Bonsu implored the young leaders to harness the skills they had acquired during the program and charge ahead as leaders of change in the fight against climate change. He resounded, "Together, we possess the power to shape the future and make Africa a lighthouse of hope to the world".



Keynote speaker Jo Lesser-Oltheten, USAID West Africa Mission Director, set the stage ablaze with her personal inspiration drawn from the participants and the driving force behind her role. Her voice was a roaring tempest of passion as she urged the young leaders to harness their newfound knowledge and skills and unleash their potential to make a seismic impact within their communities. Jo Lesser-Oltheten declared that these young leaders held the power to set the world on fire with their transformative abilities.



Her rallying cry resounded, "You are the trailblazers who will lead us into a brighter tomorrow. Go forth, leave your mark, and show the world the true extent of your capabilities".



The closing ceremony of the Climate Tech Innovators and Leaders Program reached a touching climax as the participants showcased their innovations and also expressed their deep-rooted passion for their continent. Through a captivating performance set to the uplifting tune of "I Believe in Africa" composed by a YALI alum who goes by the stage name Lamboginny, the room was filled with the resounding message that Africa is not just on the rise; it is thriving, and the future is pulsating with promise.



The song's lyrics, which reverberated through the hearts of the audience, celebrated the beauty and potential of Africa. As the participants sang "I Believe in Africa", they were not just expressing their affection for their homeland; they were declaring a united front in the face of challenges. The message was clear: Africa is a land of opportunity, a cradle of resilience, and a hub of unbridled innovation. The song captured the spirit of unity, hope, and determination that runs deep within the African continent.



The choice of "I Believe in Africa" as the soundtrack for this momentous occasion was indeed interesting, as it symbolized not only the participants' unwavering belief in Africa's potential but also their commitment to steering the continent towards a brighter and more promising future. The performance served as a resounding affirmation that Africa's time to shine has arrived. The continent is rising, and the journey ahead is electrifying, and filled with endless possibilities.



Africa's hope and promise to rise, as echoed through the powerful lyrics, transcended the ceremony, leaving a lasting impression that the future is not just exciting; it is a vibrant symphony of change, growth, and triumph.



About the YALI Climate Tech Innovators and Leaders Program:



The Climate Tech Innovators and Leaders Program was a three-week, in-person

learning, networking, and joint action programs for young African leaders who have been experimenting with social and business interventions at the convergence of climate action and technology. The program brought together, nurtured, and projected a new wave of African youth who were committed to solving Africa's emerging challenge of climate adaptation in collaboration with other young leaders.



Forty-nine exceptional young African climate technology innovators from the four USAID YALI Regional Leadership Centers met in a learning space where they were trained to strengthen their knowledge, skills, and strategies for pre-empting and responding to Africa's climate adaptation needs.