South Africa's Bafana Bafana: An apology of African unity

Opinions of Friday, 25 November 2022

Columnist: Daniel Osei Tuffuor

There have been many times certain African teams have eliminated the Ghana Black Stars from the qualifying stages to make it to the World Cup. But there has never been any instance where Ghanaians have supported a European team against that African team because they eliminated them from the qualifying stages.



To have the whole Bafana Bafana - South Africa publicly display happiness that an European team has beaten an African team at the World Cup in a very awkward manner because that African team eliminated them during the qualifying stages is very problematic.



The issue of unfairness against Bafana Bafana during the game is even a non-starter because we have all witnessed in the past how officials have allegedly cheated some West African countries including Ghana when they played with countries in Northern Africa. That however did not prevent Ghana and the other West African countries from supporting such North African countries during the World Cup.



It is an indisputable fact that African countries have suffered racial discrimination during World cups. And we are all raising our voices to fight it so that African countries would not continue to be victims of such injustices.



To even think that South Africa's Bafana Bafana would use Nelson Mandela's picture with Christiano Ronaldo to throw a subtle jab at the Ghana Black Stars is very apologetic.



The man who suffered at the hands of the White race for many many years; but for the support of many African countries including Ghana, South Africa might have still be under the apartheid system. You clearly might have forgotten your history.



Nelson Mandela will certainly be turning in his grave. It is now clear as to why you unleash harm on your fellow Black men/women with the accusation that they are taking your jobs whiles the whites continue to take the best from your country.



I am very sad as an African.