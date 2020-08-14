Songs from tennis strings

Opinions of Friday, 14 August 2020
Columnist: Gabriel Awuah Mainoo
For O. Annan, F. Ofori, K. Atiso, Peddi, I. Lartey, P. Dowuona, A. Dove, N. Tetteh, N. Dowuona, P. Annan, E. Dowuona, S.A. Acquah, S. Lamptey, G. Gamel, E. Annan, J. Atiso, K.B. Enchil, J.A. Atiso, J. Odonkor, R.O. Otoo, V. Lamptey, A. Adams, A.N. Owuo and all pioneers of Ghana tennis
I can tell
By the color of your scruffy hair
& scabby limbs
That you have fought for the land
Not so much the obscurity of things
If I have not seen, I have heard-
The hisses of your spins &
How far the music has reached
Thrilled in its fineness? I dance.
I was told of the labor
Of how you heralded the dreadful odyssey:
Of broken strings and frames piercing deep
The ululations of tall black men dying? yet undaunting.
Pain is victory
the very thing close to the soul.
Anytime I lift up your past
I find debris of gold
I grin? I feel good
The sweetness?
Your dribbling sweat upon my tongue
& then I recall, the blast of swelling aces
The rhythm meshes with my spirit
I dash into the court & learn to do it like you
Enchanting echoes of aces ?
My many songs for you.
