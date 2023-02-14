Son of Man and the Antichrist

Opinions of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Columnist: Fiifi ofori

For The Weapons of Our Warfare Are Not Carnal; But Are Mighty Through God; To the Pulling Down

of Our Strongholds. Amen! 2 Corinthians 10:4



“Truth Is Our Light!” The motto of Akosombo International School (A.I.S), where Samira Ramadan was our Prefect. Samira Ramadan, now Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, is currently the Second Lady for our dear country of Ghana doing God’s work and serving Mother Ghana Honorably.



I wrote 'Free SHS, The Greatest Gift to A Generation', for which we shall eternally be grateful to the Short-Man aka Akufo-Addo. The policy, one of the greatest in the history of Mother Ghana may probably need some modification in the future in order to make it sustainable for generations to come in our quest to ensure that each Ghanaian child attains a sound and solid education like some of us, even as truants in Presbyterian Boys Secondary School. “Freely” at the lowest possible cost to both child and parents.



KUKRUDU! Truth Stands. The motto of Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana, Legon, where Father Bacchus reigns supreme; the ‘Chief Vandal’ and his subchiefs coexists with the political leadership of JCR. The Lord is our Shepherd and We Shall Not Want. Indeed, the Lord is the Shepherd of ‘We the

Black-Stars’ of Ghana aka Ghanaians where currently the ‘Son of Man’ aka Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is locked in a tussle with a ‘Man of God’ for receiving unscrupulous payments through one of his companies without proper documentation and for no work done on a temple so called ‘Cathedral.’



The ‘Man of God’ whom many believe has the unction upon his forehead is currently seeking refuge from none other than a mere mortal, a judge. Refuge in the form of hiding whatever it is that he or anyone else doesn’t want the larger populace to know about what exactly is happening with the edifice called National Cathedral, currently the biggest manhole in the country of Ghana.





The Lord is our Shepherd and so ‘We Fear Not;’ For No Man/Woman born into this world whether through the copulation of two humans or artificially engineered at the laboratory can intimidate anyone.



SELAH! The Lord is Our Shepherd and so ‘We Fear Not;’ For we are Presbyterians from the Land of the ‘Blue Magicians’ aka PRESEC-LEGON. ‘Blue Magician,’ an endearing name typically used by one Presecan for another in our era when the Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was the Unquestionable Leader of our Evangelical Team/Prayer Warriors and the SRC President, BB Simons, was ‘Disturbing the Peace.’



BB Simons known currently to the larger Ghanaian public as Bright Simons a civil society organizer taking his civic duties seriously by probing constantly the sense and merits of certain economic and financial policies the government of Ghana embarks on.



'What Is to Give Light Must Endure Burning' a quote from Viktor Frankl in his book ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’ where he describes vividly accounts of carnage and even cannibalism during the era when the Nazis ruled over Germany and parts of Europe. Currently, a similar situation may be brewing if care is

not taken and this shall not be the time where anybody whether within the NPP or any other organization shall sit quietly acting like ostriches like the current members of the ‘Christian Council’ who made all sorts of noise when H.E Mahama was in power but have suddenly contracted Dysarthria, a disease typically caused by brain damage which in turn affects the nervous system resulting in difficulty

in speaking.



“IN LUMINE TUO VIDEBIMUS LUMEN” translated as “In Thy Light We Shall See Light” the motto of Presbyterian Boys Secondary School aka PRESEC-LEGON, the alma mater of both Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Bright Simons where both men served as executives of the Student Representative Council and some of us would occasionally pass through mimicking our truancy from skipping classes.



In the fight for the soul of Mother Ghana from the hellish policies of the Dishonorable Ken Ofori-Atta and his financial and economic demons, both men together with other Ghanaian Patriots like our former Chief Justice, ‘Her Honor’, Justice Sophia Akufo have taken charge as leaders for the “Liberation of Ghana from the ‘KYEBI MAFIA’”. “For We Walk by Faith Not by Sight!” 2 Corinthians 5:7; We Are Fearless! Congratulations to the kids for winning our 7 the trophy in the NMSQ. 'Seven from Heaven.'



In Honor of our almae matres/alma maters, Commonwealth Hall (Vandal-City) PRESEC-LEGON, and Akosombo International School (A.I.S); And in remembrance of our dear brother Maxwell Adam aka Major Maxwell Mahama son to Captain Adam from House No C.24 in the suburb of Akosombo called Mess, who paid the ultimate price of death while serving his country.