Some reflections on the current socio-economic situation in Ghana

Opinions of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Columnist: Prof. Tɔtɔbli

The one critical or baseline duty of any government is to improve the lives of the people, fundamentally by creating right conditions or empowering environment that guarantees prosperity for All.



To attain any level of sustainable development and prosperity, it is widely acknowledged that the Government should ensure it channels adequate investment into the following areas:



Youth empowerment and employment!



Quality Education!



Quality Healthcare!



Infrastructure!



- Especially good public transportation systems- highways, streets, roads, bridges, mass transit, airports, and airways, as well as good water supply and resources; and electric systems, Communication networks, including broadband access!



Scientific/Medical research!



Employment!



One critical situation that must be the fertile ground for all these investments to flourish would be an environment with little or no corruption. The government must not only fight corruption but it must be seen clearly to be fighting corruption.



It is proper, healthy, and necessary for the people/voters/citizens to ask or question their Government, from time to time, if they feel these basic services/amenities are lacking.



Yes, the President must bear responsibility but the president alone cannot be blamed for the woes of the nation – the entire Government must bear full responsibility. The President is the Head of the Government but not the Government. All the same, it is true that every authentic, conscientious, and empathetic president would accept that the buck stops at the Presidency/Jubilee House.



Citizens who are holding Ministerial positions and their advisors, Parliamentarians, Judges, the Clergy, Media, and all elected/appointed officials from the District to Regional political/administrative offices and to the national level all constitute the Government. Every single person in a position of trust and authority must examine his or her contributions to the present state of affairs in the country. Being arrogant or trying to silence criticism or blame others will not solve the problem.



I pray that All stakeholders can come together, as a matter of urgency, to address the pressing issues and concerns of the people to save Ghana from any future "Arab Spring"



Let Peace Prevail!



Long Live Ghana.