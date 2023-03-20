Some health benefits of mango leaves

Opinions of Monday, 20 March 2023

Columnist: Alby News Ghana

Healthy Hair and Skin Support



Mango leaves may reduce signs of skin aging due to their antioxidant content. The mango leaves for hair growth are among the ancient natural techniques used for growing hair quickly.



The leaves are rich in nutrients like Vitamin C and A which boosts the production of collagen that is important for healthy hair. The technique is also helpful for dull hair as it adds shine to the hair. It also nourishes your scalp.¹



Healthy Heart Support



Mango leaves have hypotensive properties which help with lowering blood pressure In addition, the leaves are quite effective in making the blood vessels strong.



This can also help make blood pressure issues better. They help in strengthening the blood vessels and alleviating varicose veins.



Immune Boost



Mango leaves contain several beneficial plant compounds, including polyphenols and terpenoids. Terpenoids are important for optimal vision and immune health. They’re also antioxidants, which protect your cells from harmful molecules called free radicals.



Meanwhile, polyphenols have antioxidants and improve gut bacteria. Mangiferin, a polyphenol found in many plants but especially in high amounts in mango and mango leaves, is credited with numerous benefits.²



Promotes healthy blood sugar levels



The tender mango leaves contain tannins named anthocyanidins as well as the compound named 3beta taraxerol along with ethyl acetate which helps regulate and maintain healthy blood sugar levels.



Calm support



You can treat yourself to the benefits of mango leaves in a natural way. For feelings of restlessness or tiredness, mango leaves are the best home remedy to rely on for quick support.



A cup of tea infused with Herbal Goodness Mango leaf tea bags is an amazing move for calm support. They also contain properties that boost your mood and help in refreshing your mind and body relieving your uneasiness.³



Respiratory Support



The flavonoids and antioxidant properties of the mango leaves help in boosting as well as maintaining healthy respiratory functions. Herbal Goodness Mango Leaf extract formulation also comes in vegan-friendly capsules to boost respiratory health, immunity, and metabolism.



Promotes Healthy Weight



Mango leaves have lower levels of fat deposits and higher levels of adiponectin. Adiponectin is a cell-signaling protein that plays a role in fat metabolism and sugar regulation in your body.



Higher levels may help regulate healthy weight gain. Mango leaves also contain the enzyme papain and the hormone leptin, both known to boost digestion and regulate the accumulation of fat in the body.¹



Promotes Gut Health



Mango leaves are high in antioxidants which help in flushing out toxins from the gut helping to work as support for a calm stomach. Mango leaves contain the enzyme papain and the hormone leptin, both known to boost digestion and regulate the accumulation of fat in the body.