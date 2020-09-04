Opinions of Friday, 4 September 2020

Columnist: Huda Hussein

Sod cutting; A new election fashion

File photo:Akufo-Addo during a sod cutting ceremony

The election year comes with many surprises. The struggle by every political party to win the hearts of people in order to be voted for is seen.



Everything they deem appealing to the eyes of the people is done. One major activity seen during this period is sod cutting. Many political parties cuts sod in this period as a way of making the people believe a work is going to be finished but the question here is, is the project for which the sod was cut completed when that particular party is voted into power or not.



Sod cutting as known by many could also be called the groundbreaking meaning a ceremony that celebrates the first day of construction for a building or other projects. These ceremonies are attended by dignitaries’, politicians and sometimes the president himself.



The cutting of sod to everyone means a new project is going to be started but is that the case nowadays since most of this projects are left unattended to after that political party wins the election. The next government that comes into power also cuts sod for different projects forgetting all the ones that the previous government has done. They also forget their project hanging immediately they are voted into power.



This year is no exception as it is an election year and many sod cutting ceremonies are taking place. The vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cuts the sod for the reconstruction works on the Accra tema beach road which is expected to be completed in 24 months. He again cuts sod for works to begin on the upgrading of inner roads within all the garrisons of the Ghana armed forces. The president of Ghana, nana Akufo Addo also cuts sod for Nsukwao basin drainage project.



The cutting of sod for the commencement of construction of the la general hospital redevelopment project was also seen by the president Akufo Addo. The commencement of construction of Elmina fishing port was also done by the president. This and many other more projects have seen the cutting of the sod but the question is, will all these projects be done if these same party is elected again. How sure are these government that they will win the next election in order for them to complete all the works they’ve started now. Or will the next new government finish the project or leave since it isn’t their project.



Sod cutting isn’t the only way to win the hearts of people to vote. Cutting sods and not fulfilling them is equal to deceiving people which isn’t a good trait to portray. There is no urgency in holding sod cutting ceremonies as no one has signed a contract worth the government. Preparations for sod cutting should be completed fully before the coming out to the public. The sod cutting only makes the people excited and eager to see the work done.



When this work is left however, it may anger them to do something unacceptable. If government isn’t ready to finish any project the cut the sod for, then there is no need to engage in the pomp and engaging the media in all these for the projects to be left abandoned.



If also the fault isn’t form the government, then they should make the public aware where the problem comes from. Being silent won’t help solve the problem but rather worsen it rather. Government should do their possible best in finishing projects they cuts sod for not only use that as a way to win the hearts of people to be voted for.





