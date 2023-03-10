Society is demanding enough of the rhetoric put actions

Opinions of Friday, 10 March 2023

Columnist: Abeiku Cobbinah

In recent years, there has been a growing sense of dissatisfaction with the rhetoric of politicians and other public figures. Many people feel that politicians and other leaders are more concerned with empty promises and grandstanding than with taking meaningful action to address the issues facing society.



This sense of dissatisfaction is understandable given the challenges facing society today. We face a range of complex and interrelated problems, including bad roads, climate change, social inequality, lack of beds syndrome in our hospitals and clinics political polarization, and no vaccines pandemic. These problems require bold action and innovative solutions, not just empty words.



For too long, politicians have been able to get away with saying one thing and doing another. They make promises during election campaigns but fail to follow through once in office. They use inflammatory rhetoric to win support but fail to address the underlying causes of social problems.



This gap between rhetoric and action is not just frustrating; it is also damaging to society. It erodes trust in institutions and undermines the legitimacy of political leaders. It can also lead to a sense of hopelessness and disillusionment among citizens, who may feel that their voices are not being heard.



To bridge this gap between rhetoric and action, we need leaders who are willing to take bold and decisive action to address the challenges facing society. We need leaders who are willing to listen to the voices of their constituents and take their concerns seriously.



One way to achieve this is through a focus on results rather than just words. Instead of making promises, politicians should focus on delivering results. They should set clear goals and targets for themselves and hold themselves accountable for achieving them.



Another way to bridge the gap between rhetoric and action is through greater transparency and accountability. Politicians should be open and honest about their intentions and actions. They should be willing to admit when they have made mistakes and to learn from them.



Finally, we need a greater focus on collaboration and dialogue. Rather than relying on divisive rhetoric and political posturing, leaders should work together across party lines and with diverse groups of stakeholders to find solutions to the challenges facing society.



In conclusion, society is demanding more than just rhetoric from its leaders. We need leaders who are willing to take action and deliver results. We need leaders who are transparent, accountable, and willing to collaborate. By focusing on these values, we can bridge the gap between rhetoric and action and build a more effective, equitable, and sustainable society.