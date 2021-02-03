Opinions of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Columnist: JohnPauls Eyiram

Should the school hours shift to later in the day?

JohnPauls Eyiram is a pupil at North Hills International School

Learning is most effective when the brain is in acquisition mode, generally between 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m. and then again from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Early school hours prevent many young learners and young teachers from getting the seven or so hours of sleep per night that most teenagers and young adults need. The health, safety, and equity benefits to starting primary and high school, I think, should be in harmony with the sleep needs of students.



January 28, 2021, I had a personal experience; sleep paralysis. I stayed late to complete my homework and as I retired to bed, I realized I was unable to move or speak. It is an undeniable fact that adolescents or even adults going through such a terrible encounter will feel afraid to close their eyes again but to catch early school hours, I had to.



Delayed start time could help teens sleep during their natural sleep/wake cycles. Teens may be less likely to depend on caffeine to stay awake during the day.



Adequate sleep could help teens be more alert during the school day, which could boost their academic performance.



On the whole, I find that later school start times will increase my achievement in both math and reading as I become more conscious after intermittent catnaps during early hours in class.



Therefore, delaying school start time can result in sustained benefits on sleep duration, daytime alertness, and mental well-being for young learners, even, within a culture where trading sleep for academic success is widespread.



