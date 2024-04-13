Shatta Wale's persistent attacks on Stonebwoy: A demand for responsibility

Opinions of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Columnist: Dickson Boadi

In Ghana's dynamic music scene, one figure consistently grabs attention, albeit for the wrong reasons: Shatta Wale. Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., widely known as Shatta Wale, has earned a reputation for controversy, particularly due to his ongoing feud with fellow artist Stonebwoy.



Regularly, Shatta Wale directs verbal assaults at Stonebwoy, using derogatory terms like 'apakye.' Despite the negative impact of his actions, many seem unperturbed by Shatta Wale's behaviour, attributing it to his persona.



It's crucial that Ghanaians hold Shatta Wale accountable for his conduct. His relentless attacks on Stonebwoy not only damage the music industry's reputation but also establish a worrying precedent for future conflicts among artists. Shatta Wale's management team must take decisive action to address his escalating behavior before it worsens further.



In a recent incident at the Salah fest in Abeka, a suburb in Accra, Shatta Wale took to the stage and berated Stonebwoy for not appearing to perform, resorting to name-calling such as 'apakye.' Such behavior is not only disrespectful but also reflects a lack of professionalism and maturity.



I aim to bring this matter to the attention of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, urging for Shatta Wale to be held accountable. It's essential for law enforcement to intervene and address the escalating tensions before they worsen.



Furthermore, Shatta Wale's behaviour extends beyond his feud with Stonebwoy, as he has clashed with other colleagues in the music industry, as well as pundits and hosts in the media. His confrontational approach only fosters division and hostility within the industry.



It's time for Shatta Wale to reflect on his actions and acknowledge the impact of his words. Stonebwoy has demonstrated himself as a talented artist with a commendable work ethic. Instead of diminishing his accomplishments, Shatta Wale should learn from his example and strive for professional and moral growth.



In conclusion, it's imperative to hold Shatta Wale accountable for his unethical behaviour and to halt his continuous attacks on Stonebwoy and others in the music industry. Ghanaians should demand better from their artists, starting with denouncing toxicity and promoting unity and respect within the industry.