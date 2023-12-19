Sharia Law stops nonsense

Opinions of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Where things have reached the panacea for healthy economic development and political prosperity for Africa should be hinged on the Sharia Law.



Forsake the agenda of the West in their colouring of the Sharia as barbaric; they really don’t know more than God. I will implore you to take Mahatma Gandhi’s footsteps — that you will not allow anyone to walk through your ‘mind with their dirty feet.’



Dereliction of Duty is a canker in Africa. Everyone is competing for positions and nobility due to the pay and perks they come with without considering if one is competent for such an honor. Organisations are therefore empty; people are drawing fat salaries for doing nothing, and nobody is being held accountable.



This doesn’t share a thing with the Sharia. You’d remember Thailand's former Prime minister, Yingluck Shinawatra, who was found guilty of dereliction of duty by the Bangkok court and handed down a five-year jail term.



Development in Africa is delayed owing to the threat of corruption. In Africa, public funds are public authorities’ personal funds — for dissipation. Global Corruption Barometer (2015), Africa ninth edition, in conjunction with Afrobarometer, reported, after speaking with 43,143 people across 28 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, that there is no government that is rated positively on its anti-corruption efforts by a clear majority of its citizens. And out of 28 governments, 18 are seen as completely failing to address corruption. The BBC News, March 10, 2023, has it that Malaysia's former prime minister who led during the height of the pandemic has been charged with corruption. The former PM has been accused of bribery and money laundering through his government's Covid spending fund. If convicted he faces 20 years imprisonment. Where there’s sharia, there’s no charade. The money the African States lose through seepages and leakages of public offices if they were put together annually, it would be enough for road construction without an IMF bailout.



Nearly 75 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa are estimated to have paid a ???????????????????? in the past year – some to escape punishment by the police or courts, but many forced to pay to get access to the basic services that they desperately need. In the same reportage, Global Corruption Barometer mentioned a rape scene in Zimbabwe where a nine-year-old girl was raped on her way to school by a man who infected her with HIV. The police initially arrested her attacker but then released him in secret. The reason: he paid a bribe. In contrast, Teacher Moussa al-Zahrani, 45, a Saudi man accused of raping young girls was beheaded on Monday in the first execution under the administration of Saudi Arabia's new King Salman in the western city of Jeddah, the Associated Press reports (2015).



In the matter of immorality, Africa has stooped to Western indoctrination, and, its citizens are badly affected by fornication and adultery. The Sharia doesn’t only punish adulterers, it punishes people who falsely accused women of fornication or adultery. A Saudi court, in 2016, sentenced a husband to 80 lashes after he accused his wife of adultery, but failed to produce four witnesses as required by the Sharia law. In Africa, it’s hit-an accused-run, fornicators and adulterers go scot-free so immorality is on the rise.



Crime rates in sharia-imposed countries are very low. The Ghana Report came out with a story on May 4, 2021, of a jealous boyfriend (Fredrick Nii Abbey, aged 36) that bathed his beautiful fiancée with acid, who rejected his apologies after throwing her out for not being a ‘marriage material.’ If it were to be under Sharia Law, the family of the victim would have Qisas (retaliation, an eye-for-eye) and Diya (blood money compensation). Once they chose Qisas, Nii Abbey would be bathed with acid in retaliation. On the other hand, Ali al-Khawahar, 31, completed a six-year criminal sentence in 2010 as punishment for a January 14, 2004 incident in which he stabbed a childhood friend in the back near his spinal cord. Luckily for him, the family of the victim considered Diya (financial compensation) to the tune of one million Riyals (US$266,000).



Same-sex marriage, is a criminal and repugnant act within the African context. The LGBT community has waged a war against Africa’s pristine culture. African leaders with balls and muscles have however kicked against it while the rest keep being charitable with that mental disorder. Why haven’t the LGBT proponents channeled their crusade to sharia-imposed countries? Look, a 27-year-old Saudi Arabian man is reported to have been sentenced to 500 lashes and five years’ imprisonment by a court in Jeddah for the criminal offense of homosexuality, among other charges. They aren’t joking.



The average Commercial Banks Lending Rate in Ghana is 31.66%. The Sharia is against the giving and taking of loans with interest. In Saudi Arabia, there is a program called the "Interest-free” where loans are given to eligible individuals and families intended to support various aspects of their lives, such as education, housing, and starting a business. Now compare this with the interest rate (12%) of student loans in Ghana. Pathetic!



No matter how we detest the Sharia Law, it stands a chance of solving African problems, which mostly brew from political malfeasance and mismanagement. The Sharia isn’t barbaric; it’s deduced from the Quran. And its main motive is to deter people from committing crimes in the first place.



What would have happened to an African politician who knew that he’d be jailed and whipped in public if he were to use his office for corrupt activities? And the citizens, knowing that they’d be flogged if they were to commit fornication or adultery? Or get their hands chopped off if they were to attack people and steal their properties? And what would be the fate of commercial banks who charge exorbitant interest rates!? I know you know the truth but you’re not ready for this conversation.



Let’s be reminded that the belief that Africans would have been better off if there were no democracy, guns, drugs, and politics is a gospel truth. Believe it or not.