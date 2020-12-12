Opinions of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Shame on fake election prophets; You have been exposed!

Fake prophecies is deemed very dangerous for the peace and cohesive survival of Ghana as a country

The earlier a law was introduced to ban the Ghanaian so-called doomsayer cum election prophets from making their prophecies public, much the better it is for the peace of Ghanaians and the cohesion of the country.



All that the Ghanaian fame-seeking prophets are good at is to prophesy that this or that important person will die, and this or that political party will win or lose an upcoming election.



It is very dangerous for the peace and cohesive survival of Ghana as a country, should they be allowed to continue with their purposive division of the people for their own parochial selfish interests.



They polarise the people of Ghana by their mostly fake, irresponsible, baseless and oftentimes, fruitless prophecies, probably revealed to them by their father the Satan. I believe even Satan cringes at the level of the falsehoods they churn out now and then to deceive even the sophiscated ones in the country.



Most of these prophets are fake, however, some are more fake than others. Among the most fake ones are the self-styled Numerologist and Philosopher, Mallam Sham-una Uztaz Jibril and those mentioned below.



He predicted that John Mahama and the NDC were going to win election 7 December 2020, that Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria was going to lose the Nigerian presidential election of 23 February 2019, and Donald Trump was going to lose the American presidential election of 3 November 2020. According to him, he made prediction about the three of them winning their first presidential contests. They all came to pass.



He went on further to say that since the three presidents are spiritually Siamese triplets, thus conjoined triplets, and are old, the three were going to lose their re-election contest.



Nevertheless, the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, won his re-election bid. Even in the face of his prediction turning out to be false, Mallam Sham-una Uztaz Jibril still insisted that President Nana Akufo-Addo would lose his re-election contest. Among the three he predicted to lose their re-election contests, only Donald Trump has lost his, the two others have won theirs.



I published an article to rubbish his prediction, yet he stuck to his guns, even in the face of the unfolding events and the public euphoria indicating otherwise, proving him wrong.



Again, we have Prophet Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel and Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, predicting that come what may, John Mahama was going to win election 2020.



Even in the clear face of Mahama losing the election, these two ignominious so-called prophets were insisting that Mahama has won the election and that it has been rigged. No wonder that they are often insulted by some Ghanaians.



All the predictions by Badu Kobi keep failing yet, the ignoramuses that he predicts in their favour still trust him. He predicted a win for Mahama in 2016 but it failed. He insists that Donald Trump will still be sworn in as the USA president come 20 January 2021 but all indications on the ground point to Joe Biden, the president-elect, being sworn in as the 46th President of the USA.



Was it not Badu Kobi who was dealing in fictitious cars, not paying purchasing or import duty taxes on his cars and also, taking people's cars from them for his own use? What a prophet of God. No wonder none of his prophecies materialises.



Is it not Nigel Gaisie who has confessed to being completely vulnerable when it comes to womanising? How can a crook and a womaniser like him have revelations from God? His revelations are not even coming to him from Satan but emanating from his hallucinating imaginations, I should solidly think and believe.

