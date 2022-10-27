Shame on Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamaklo for his Coup d’état wish for Ghana

Opinions of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

This former member of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamaklo, is such a selfish malevolent individual who always wishes the downfall of His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his NPP government. Left to him alone, the NPP and Nana Addo would never come to power.



Why does he believe that had the NPP members of parliament not moved against the president on his keeping of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in post, there will be a coup d’état in Ghana? What has the Finance Minister done wrong to warrant a coup d’état in the country as disclosed by “Mr Bitter” Nyaho Nyaho Tamaklo, a coup wisher?



To see his cousin Ibrahim Mahama’s half-sibling, John Dramani Mahama, come back to power as president of Ghana for the second time, he wants the speedy clearance of Nana Addo and the NPP from the presidency and government. What a diabolic person he is!



Let it be known to all Ghanaians that President Nana Akufo-Addo is not wholly responsible for the economic hardships faced by many in the country. He could partially be responsible for the hardships for the fact of failing to reshuffle his appointees to put fear in them to keep them on their toes. Some feel too comfortable to probably not give in their maximum but underperforming, or leading lives of opulence with total disregard to how it affects NPP’s political fortunes.



He can be blamed for the obvious or perceived “friends and family” government he runs, although, he is delivering as he promised during his political campaigns.



To blame the Finance Minister for the economic woes Ghana is currently plunged into, without realistically factoring in the adverse impact of Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war, makes Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamaklo not only a joker, but a saboteur unworthy of any discerning Ghanaian’s respect.



Rockson Adofo, the proud and fearless and no-nonsense son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, does not value mischievous people like Nyaho Nyaho Tamaklo, John Dramani Mahama, Sammy Gyamfi et al, for overflowing with lies, jealousy and malevolence.



They yearn for power to come and amass illegal wealth, insatiably greedy bastards as they are. Yes, when NDC was in power under John Dramani Mahama, many a Ghana surely suffering from short memory, witnessed the level of corruption perpetrated by them, especially, John Dramani Mahama.





The NPP members of parliament asking for Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta to be sacked because of the economic problems Ghana is currently beset with, thinking it is his making, are all very ignorant, to say the least. Are they not indirectly asking President Nana Akufo-Addo to vacate his post?



Yes, the members of parliament can ask for his removal based on his perceived conflict of interest in involving his former colleagues or companies in loan-sourcing for the government in which they take hefty commissions. If this allegation on the lips of some Ghanaians as amplified by the NDC members and supporters was true to amount to a breach of law, why are the NPP members of parliament not making it clear but simply issuing an ultimatum for the expulsion of the Finance Minister? The president failing to do as demanded, they will sabotage him and his government on anything they submit before the parliament, they threaten.



Let them go ahead with their threats and they will all end up losing their seats come 2024 general election, or when a coup d’état occurs in the country as wished directly by Nyaho Nyaho Tamaklo and the NDC but indirectly or unconsciously by the NPP members of parliament.



Are the NPP members of parliament and their NDC colleagues abreast with world events? Do they read the daily world news and if they do, do they understand them?



Do they know how the Covid-19 impacted the economies of almost every country in the world? Do they know how the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war is dangerously adversely impacting the world economy and that the worsened economic situation in Ghana is not unique to her but a worldwide phenomenon?



Should they behave like the ostrich, burying their head in the sand while their backyard is burning, then they are not worthy of their title, “honourable”.



They should be able to understand the adverse effects of especially, the Russia/Ukraine war. The war with its concomitant imposition of western countries economic sanctions on Russia, Russia reducing to barest minimum and or, blocking their supply of gas and petrol to Europe, Russia blockading the shipment of millions of tonnes of Ukraine’s wheat and other cereals, cooking oils and fertilizers to other parts of the world where they are needed most, coupled with the recent reduction of two million barrels a day of production of petroleum by the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) cartel, has exacerbated the economic hardships almost all the countries in the world are facing.



The inflation, high prices, the depreciation of the Cedi, etc., as Ghana is facing is neither the making of Ken Ofori Atta, nor is it restricted to Ghana but a worldwide problem.



The members of parliament in Ghana should learn to be honest and do the right things in their duty of serving Ghana rather than being corrupt, liars and whatnot?



Come over to Europe and America to see how the Covid-19 and the Russia/Ukraine war are affecting the individuals and the country.



Prices of goods are increasing in the United Kingdom where I live. Even at the moment, there are certain items that a ban has been placed on the quantity that you can buy and the prices of everything has shot up. Some supermarkets shelves are running empty of goods, especially, bread.



Let me leave you with this adage, “abrekyea se woreye ne wura, nanso na onnim se ne ho nam na ore ei no”, to wit, “the goat thought it was hurting its owner by pulling its body along the wall, little did it know that it was hurting itself”. In the end, it will lose its hair in that constant process.







The NPP members of parliament will stand to lose, for until the Russia/Ukraine war ends, the world economy is in deep shit! No Finance Minister can stop it!







The members of parliament should read world news to be conversant with what is going on in the world.







Today someone forwarded the attached video to my WhatsApp platform. What does the video tell you?



Bad economic days ahead





Bad economic days ahead









Rockson Adofo