Selling Jesus for cash: The controversial practice in Ghanaian churches

Opinions of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Columnist: Lord Azinah Nartey

In recent years, there has been growing concern and controversy surrounding the practices of some churches in Ghana. These concerns revolve around the commercialization of faith, where the message of salvation and spiritual guidance appears to be overshadowed by financial interests.



This article explores the issue of "selling Jesus for cash" in Ghanaian churches, shedding light on some vivid examples of this controversial phenomenon.



Prosperity gospel



One of the most prominent examples of the commercialization of faith in Ghanaian churches is the widespread propagation of the prosperity gospel. This theological movement teaches that financial success and material wealth are evidence of God's favor. Some pastors and churches leverage this belief to encourage members to give generously, promising blessings and financial breakthroughs in return. This practice often leads to a focus on monetary contributions rather than spiritual growth.



Example: In 2019, a video of a Ghanaian pastor went viral, showing him instructing his congregation to bring their shoes as an offering. He claimed that anyone who gave their shoes would receive divine blessings, including cars and houses. This extreme example illustrates the extent to which material wealth is sometimes prioritized over genuine spiritual development.



Seed sowing and tithing



Many Ghanaian churches emphasize the importance of tithing (giving a tenth of one's income) and sowing "seed" offerings. While these practices can be legitimate expressions of faith, they are sometimes manipulated to extract large sums of money from congregants. Some church leaders put immense pressure on members to give beyond their means, promising supernatural returns on their investments.



Example: A prominent Ghanaian pastor was widely criticized for urging his congregation to give a month's salary as a "special seed" for miraculous financial breakthroughs. The pastor's extravagant lifestyle, including luxury cars and mansions, raised questions about how these funds were being used.



Anointing and miracle services



Another vivid example of the commercialization of faith is the prevalence of anointing and miracle services. Some pastors charge fees for services such as anointing oil, holy water, or special prayers, promising immediate solutions to personal problems, including health issues and financial difficulties.



Example: A well-known church in Accra held a "miracle service" where attendees were required to pay a fee to receive a special anointing. The event promised instant healing and deliverance from all forms of suffering. Critics argue that such practices exploit vulnerable individuals seeking solutions to their problems.



Extravagant lifestyles of church leaders



The conspicuous consumption and lavish lifestyles of some Ghanaian church leaders have raised eyebrows and fueled allegations of financial impropriety. Reports of pastors owning private jets, luxury cars, and multimillion-dollar homes have led to questions about the sources of their wealth and whether church funds are being used for personal gain.



Example: A popular pastor's acquisition of a multimillion-dollar mansion raised concerns among the public. Critics argued that such opulence was incongruent with the teachings of humility and modesty found in the Bible.



The commercialization of faith in Ghanaian churches is a complex issue with profound implications for both individuals and society at large. While not all churches engage in these controversial practices, the existence of such vivid examples highlights the need for greater transparency, accountability, and ethical standards within the religious community.



Ghana, a nation with a strong religious heritage, must address these concerns to ensure that the message of faith and spirituality remains untainted by financial interests. The authorities, religious leaders, and congregants themselves all have a role to play in fostering an environment where spirituality is not overshadowed by the pursuit of financial gain.