Opinions of Friday, 10 July 2020

Columnist: Edmund Kyei, Contributor

Security personnel must deal with nose mask offenders

Edmund Kyei, NPP Asokwa Constituency 1st Vice Chairman

We all accept as citizens that we are living in abnormal times, putting on face mask, washing hands regularly and many other COVID-19 safety protocols has not been our culture but looking at the situation at hand we must adjust our lifestyle to it.



The daily update of COVID-19 cases by the Ministry Of Health has made us seen the high daily increment. Within a day Ghana records over 900 new cases which some of the causes can be attributed to our failure to observe all safety protocols. The World Health Organization (W.H.O) has made us understand the Coronavirus stays in the atmosphere for hours before it dies, this makes it harmful for people who fails to put face mask since the virus easily enters them.



I will use this opportunity to commend the President Nana Addo led administration for the measures taken so far. Measures like reduction in utility bills and many relieve opportunities has been beneficial.



I urge the media to daily broadcast the education on COVID-19. I also plead with Ghanaians to help the Government fight COVID-19 by observing all safety protocols, I will also plead with our security agencies to ensure legal means of dealing with citizens who fails to abide by it.





