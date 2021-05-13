Savannah Region: We need Deputy Regional Ministers

Opinions of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Columnist: Hamza Abdul-Mumin

The practicing Democracy in Ghana stands the test of time since the commencement of the 4th Republic in 1993 as a result of a written constitution adopted in 1992.



The 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana is a framework on which the Ghana government operates the rule of law which gives rise to the Fundamental Human Rights (FHR) of Ghanaians.



The needed governing structure and political modus operandi have been categorically spelt out in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



There is no doubt about the reputation and admiration accomplished by the people of this country through practicing real democracy in the eyes of both intra-continental countries and inter-continent countries since the 1st Government of the 4th Republic up to this 8th Government of the same 4th Republic of Ghana.



As far as politics in this country is concerned, any decision or programme taken by the government and for that matter the president, which is applauded by the 1992 Constitution, to steer the affairs of this country is not a crime or undesirable initiative.



My little background of the 1992 Constitution gives me the moral basis to strongly argue the assertion or the conception of not appointing deputy regional ministers in this 8th Government of the 4th Republic within my own right.



The Decentralization and Local Government policy captured in the Chapter Twenty (20) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana does not only give the president of the republic authority to appoint deputy regional ministers but the moral right and constitutional justification to do so.



It is enshrined in the Article 255 (1) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana that “There shall be established a Regional Coordinating Council in each region, which shall consist of - (a) the Regional Minister and his deputy or deputies”.



This article 255 (1) serves as the basis for which I strongly argue the standing point of the opponents of the view that the lack of appointing deputy regional ministers will cut the size of the Government ministers down.



As a citizen of Ghana, I call on all to join me advocate for the appointment of deputy regional ministers to assist the substantive regional minister accelerate development.



It is again pointed in Article 256 (2) of the working constitution of Ghana that “The President may, in consultation with the Minister of State for a region and with the prior approval of Parliament, appoint the regional Deputy Minister or Deputy Ministers to perform such functions as the President may determine.



This article 256 (2) is another constitutional backbone which warrants the president appoints deputy regional ministers if necessary to him/her.



Against this article 256 (2), I strongly pray the president to take a second reflection over the decision not to appoint deputy regional ministers and to do so; in the absence of the regional ministers, the faith of the region cannot just be entrusted into the hands of somebody the president knows little about or does not even know anything about the fellow.



I stand for correction and to render unqualified apology if I misconstrued the articles of the constitution referred to.



If I understand the articles of the constitution referred, I can further substantiate myself with the fact that article 76 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana puts restriction on the number of Cabinet Ministers to be appointed and that was, as at the time of writing this article, not less than Ten (10) and not more than Nineteen (19) state ministers.



Article 78 (2) of the same constitution also makes it clear that the president can appoint any number of state ministers he/she deems monumental to run this country efficiently.



My contention is the fact that once the working constitution of Ghana is not infringed upon, the critics of the large size of a government in this country should be ignored.



What is most important is to deliver to the doorsteps of Ghanaians the directive principles of state policy like free education, improved health care facilities and security.



In conclusion, I significantly point out that the size of an engine shows the quantity of fuel a vehicle consumes: the larger the size of an engine, the greater quantity of fuel it consumes.



Metaphorically, the number of regions of a country shows the size of the regional ministers. The current president of Ghana, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo, inherited ten (10) regions from his predecessors and increased the number to sixteen (16) by the end of his first term in office.



It takes a visionary and dedicated leader with a set target to chalk such an outstanding and unprecedented success.



The people of this country and the generation upon generation yet unborn will celebrate the Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo of our times in both oral and written literature as a rescue mission messiah to the people of this country.



I am therefore calling on all, most especially the National Executive Committee of the NPP, to join me with pleading voices call on the president appoint deputy regional ministers.



When we fail to drink in the world of knowledge, perish we shall in the desert of ignorance.