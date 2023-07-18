Sam George gets international support against homosexuality legalisation in Ghana

Opinions of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

Many people view Africa as a continent where corruption is pervasive as well as a location where people are unable to make sensible decisions on a global scale. However, it appears that Sam George, the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Papram constituency, has won the international community's admiration for his defense of Ghana's constitution against the legalization of homosexuality in the

nation.



This has led people to realize that Ghana, and perhaps Africa in general, can make their own decisions and won't submit to outside pressure.



In a video titled "AFRICA LEADS THE FIGHT AGAINST LGBTQ THE WORLD IS WATCHING AND TAKING NOTES THIS IS CRAZY" the host, speaknsee, was very impressed with how HSamuel Nartey George, the Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament representing Ningo-Prampram, used Ghana's Constitution to defend his country against the legalization of LGBTQI+ on Ghanaian soil.



Since the US government and its European allies lost control of the continent of Africa after independence swept through the dark continent, driving away the colonial masters as well as after the end of apartheid, it has been their top priority to find ways and means to reduce Africa's population because they completely depend on the continent's vast resources to run their economies, while Africans remain impoverished due to pervasive corruption and bad policy.



The US government intends to utilize something it believes will be good for Africa to decrease the rate of population growth; forcing the African continent to legalize homosexuality will be the best option, since the use of biological weapons, such as Ebola, affects not only the countries in which it occurred but

also the entire world, based on the writer’s investigation with the late Dutch scientist and micro- surgeon, Prof. Johan van Dongen

.

It wasn't my idea to publish an article about this LGBTQI+ issue today, because I have written enough about them revealing my dislike about the legalization of homosexuality in Ghana. However, after watching the speaknsee video, I was surprised and delighted at the same time to learn that the host was actually behind Sam George and believes he is doing a good job to stop these satanic actions from entering the country of Ghana, which is inhabited by peaceful Christians and Muslims.



I like intelligent people since they are hard to come by, but I found one in Ghana a long time ago named Sam George. The MP stated that his contribution will rest on four pillars: "Traditional, Scientific, Legal, and Religious" and as Ghana is a culturally rich country, he painstakingly explained based on his

submission. Viewers of the video can observe how the host trusted Sam George as he explains the legalization of homosexuality which makes sense to him.



Africa has undoubtedly seen a lot of hardship, but the region will not allow foreign dominance to dictate how Africans should conduct themselves sexually. We will stand up for our nation and make it clear to the governments of the United States and Europe that we have no interest in making it lawful for a man to place his manhood into another man's anus. They are free to engage in this abhorrent act wherever they like, but Ghana cannot condone its legitimacy.



Many African nations' health and educational institutions are ruined or have failed. Although they are aware that rampant corruption is the root of the issue, ordinary Africans haven't pleaded with the governments of Europe and America for assistance. Therefore, why have they declined to assist and instead chosen to impress them by legalizing homosexuality if Western countries and America truly care about Africa and are aware of the health and educational crises they are experiencing? It is not logical.



At a meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, US President Barack Obama said, "When you start treating a person differently, not because they have harmed someone, but because they are different, this is the way to curtail any freedom".



"I must admit that there are some things that we do not share with the US, Kenyatta responded. Our society and culture do not accept them.”



No nation on earth violates human rights more than the US, although they constantly complain about others doing so. The ruling class on the Black continent maintains that gay activity is not common in African culture. Robert Mugabe restricts the rights of sex minorities in Zimbabwe; Goodluck Jonathan, a former president of Nigeria, signed the most stringent anti-LGBT law ever; Yoweri Museveni, the president of Uganda, signed an anti-gay law; and Yahya Jammeh, the former president of Gambia, advocated 'cutting the throats' of gay people in general.



Where did the hatred on the continent originate?



It is no longer a secret that Africans are aware that US policy and the policies of other foreign organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, etc., do not favor the Dark Continent but rather work to undermine its success. As a result, they are unwilling to accept anything they deem to be religiously incorrect. The US administration must acknowledge that there is no room for the legalization of homosexuality in Africa.



These are the African nations that, in the meantime, have rejected making homosexuality legal there. Algeria, Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Cameroun, Comoros, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Libya, Malawi (enforcement suspended), Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Tunis, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe; Ghana will formally join soon.