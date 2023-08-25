Safeguarding the future of Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar Site: A comprehensive approach to mitigate human threats

Opinions of Friday, 25 August 2023

Columnist: Joel Degue.

The Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar Site, nestled on the southeastern coast of Ghana, stands as a remarkable testament to the fragile balance between human development and ecological preservation.



As the sole living representative among Ghana's six Ramsar Sites, the Keta Lagoon Complex is a vital ecosystem of international significance, supporting an array of biodiversity and offering numerous ecosystem services. The Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar Site stands as a living testament to the delicate balance between human development and the preservation of nature's treasures.



As the sole living Ramsar Site among the six in Ghana, the Keta Lagoon Complex holds a special place in the nation's environmental landscape. However, the ongoing pressures of urbanization, agrochemicals, overfishing, and plastic pollution threaten the delicate equilibrium of this valuable wetland. This article delves into the history, legal foundation, socio-economic importance, existing threats, potential solutions, and a proactive roadmap to ensure the enduring protection of the Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar Site, this invaluable wetland of international importance.

History of the Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar Site:



The Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar Site is located on the eastern coastline of Ghana, encompassing a variety of habitats such as lagoons, estuaries, freshwater marshes, and coastal savannahs. Its historical significance dates back to ancient times when it served as a vital trade route for both local communities

The Keta Lagoon Complex has served as a cradle of life for countless species, maintaining a symbiotic relationship between human populations and nature for generations. Its rich history as a productive fishing ground and cultural significance to local communities have established it as an integral part of the

The Legal Foundation of the Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar Site:



The legal framework that safeguards the Keta Lagoon Complex is rooted in its designation as a Ramsar Site of international importance. This designation, under the Ramsar Convention, provides a foundation for collaborative conservation efforts and highlights the global recognition of the site's ecological value.



The Ramsar Convention, an international treaty adopted in 1971, provides the legal framework for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands worldwide. Ghana ratified the convention in 1988, designating the Keta Lagoon Complex in

1992 as its first Ramsar Site due to its rich biodiversity and ecological importance. This wetland of international importance is managed by the Wild Life Division of

the Forestry Commission under the Wetland (Ramsar Sites) Regulations, 1999.



The Socio-economic and environmental importance:



The Keta Lagoon Complex is more than a natural wonder; it's a lifeline for the communities that surround it and rely on its resources for sustenance, livelihoods, and cultural practices. The wetland's contributions extend beyond its role as a fishery, offering flood mitigation, carbon sequestration, water

filtration, and recreational opportunities.



The Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar Site is a vital hub for both biodiversity and the local communities. It supports a wide array of flora and fauna, including numerous fish species, migratory birds, and aquatic plants. The wetland also plays a significant role in regulating local climate patterns and acting as a

natural buffer against coastal erosion.



Human threats to the Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar Site:



In recent years, there are mounting human threats, including rapid urbanization, agrochemical runoff, overfishing, and plastic pollution, have started to erode the ecosystem's health. The pressure of expanding settlements strains resources and increases waste generation, contributing to the degradation of the wetland.



Despite its significance, the Keta Lagoon Complex faces pressing human, residential, and industrial threats that endanger its delicate balance. Urbanization, driven by population growth and development pressures, encroaches upon the wetland's natural habitats. Agrochemicals from nearby farms, household wastes, and industrial effluents contaminate water sources, leading to water pollution and ecosystem disruption. Overfishing depletes fish populations, disrupting the food chain, while plastic pollution further deteriorates water quality.



Solutions to these threats:



To combat these challenges, a multi-pronged approach is essential. Collaborative efforts between government bodies, local communities, NGOs, and international partners can facilitate sustainable urban planning, the promotion of agroecological practices, the implementation of responsible fishing regulations, and the reduction of plastic waste through education and waste management infrastructure. The following multi-pronged approach can be adopted:



Integrated land use planning: Adopt comprehensive land use planning to ensure sustainable development while safeguarding the wetland's integrity.



Sustainable farming practices: Encourage agro-ecological approaches that reduce the reliance on harmful chemicals and promote organic farming, soil and water conservation.



Fisheries management: Implement responsible fishing practices, such as establishing no-fishing zones and promoting selective fishing techniques to allow fish populations to recover. The use of unapproved net sizes and monofilament nets should be banned and culprits punished according to law. The use of chemicals in fishing too should be prohibited.



Plastic and waste management and treatment: Develop and enforce regulations to curb plastic pollution, promoting recycling and proper waste disposal. This will also necessitate the establishment of a plastic treatment plant in the area for recycling and treating waste.



The way forward:



Ensuring the survival of the Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar Site requires a combination of immediate actions and long-term strategies. Strengthening legal protection, intensifying community engagement, collaboration between government bodies, local authorities, and non-governmental organizations, and fostering international cooperation will play pivotal roles. Again, robust monitoring and enforcement mechanisms should be established to ensure compliance with regulations.



In addition, regular monitoring, research, and adaptive management will allow for informed decision-making to guide the preservation efforts. Finally, education and awareness campaigns can engage local communities in the preservation effort, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility for the wetland.



Conclusion:



The Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar Site stands as a testament to the harmony between nature and humanity. Indeed, it is a natural treasure that demands our unwavering commitment to conservation.



By understanding its history, significance, international importance, legal status, socio-economic relevance, and the threats it faces today, we can collectively forge a path toward its protection. Its survival rests on the shoulders of the collective efforts of residents, governmental bodies, and global citizens.



We can pave the way for a future where the Keta Lagoon Complex thrives as

a resilient and flourishing ecosystem, fostering biodiversity and supporting the prosperity of both the environment and the communities it sustains.



is our high and “holy” duty. It is, indeed, now or never.