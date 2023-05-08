Opinions of Monday, 8 May 2023

Columnist: Ebo Buckman

Was Sammy Awuku really talking about sacrifice? OK let's see where we can locate that sacrifice.



The NPP was formed in 1992 during the dark days when most men ceased to be men

because of the atrocities of Rawlings and his commandos.



Dr. Bawumia was brought in 2008 because Nana Addo’s first choice was rejected. He would have remained an NDC man if Nana Addo’s first choice, Hajia Alima, had been accepted.



2008 was 16 good years after the party's formation. In those 16 years, particularly from 1992 to 2000, people who loved the party and believed in its ideology, stood up to be counted, regardless of the risk.



He didn't join the party because he believed in its tradition. Obviously, he never believed in the party. He would have openly or quietly joined the party in 1992 or 1993 or 1994 or 1995 or 1996 or 1997 or 1998 or or 1999 or 2000 or even in 2005 when Kufuor appointed him Deputy Governor, if he really thought the party was a good party to join.



He was brought in by the Mafia because of Ken's interest to become governor of BOG.



Ken needed him out of the way as Deputy Governor at BOG so he (Ken) can take over from Dr. Paul Acquah. This was common knowledge.



He joined the party as a running mate. What a privilege! He reaped where he sowed not. Any grateful person, after enjoying so much in a party you joined just 14 years ago, would have said thank you to those whose blood, sweat, tears and money made the party what it was from 1992 till he joined in 2008 and exit quietly with Nana Addo.



He had never paid dues nor contributed in any form to the party before 2008. Well that is understandable, as he was an NDC man at the time.



He had never voted for the party before 2008. That’s also understandable. No one votes for a party he or she doesn't believe in.



He was brought in from States by NDC in 2000 to work at the BOG. Dr. Duffuor had

publicly said so. That’s also understandable. There was nothing wrong benefitting from his party at the time.



He worked hard for himself to become vice-president. When he stood in the SC witness box, he stood as someone who would have become the vice president if the case had been won. He cooked for himself to enjoy and that can't be said to be sacrifice.



Sacrifice is when you cook for others to chop and enjoy.



The real heroes and heroines of sacrifice are those who courageously stood up to be counted in the dark days from 1992 to 2000. Most of the parties formed in 1992 fell by the wayside, but ours endured and survived because of the men and women who stood up to be counted.



The likes of Alan Kyerematen, Kwabena Agyapong, Kennedy, Agyarko, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and others are the men.



Dr. Bawumia’s name comes nowhere close to the word sacrifice.